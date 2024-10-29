MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Wenger to lead FIFA task force on player welfare

Players’ union FIFPRO, Spain’s La-Liga and the European leagues’ group filed a joint complaint to European Union antitrust regulators earlier this month, accusing FIFA of “calendar abuse.”

Published : Oct 29, 2024 12:33 IST - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
FILE PHOTO: Former Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger.
FILE PHOTO: Former Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Former Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger. | Photo Credit: AP

Former Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger will lead a FIFA task force focused on player welfare, world football’s governing body said on Monday, amid concerns that packed schedules are taking a heavy physical and mental toll on players.

Players’ union FIFPRO, Spain’s La-Liga and the European leagues’ group filed a joint complaint to European Union antitrust regulators earlier this month, accusing FIFA of “calendar abuse.”

A FIFPRO report published last month said that some players get as little as 12 per cent of the year to rest. FIFA’s new 32-team Club World Cup and revamped international competitions are set to further increase the number of matches per season.

READ | French coach Renard back in charge of Saudi Arabia

“The objective of the task force is to examine how suitable and effective safeguards for players can be implemented, also taking into account practical considerations from operational, medical, regulatory and legal perspectives,” FIFA said in a statement.

Wenger, who has taken on the role of FIFA’s chief of global football development, said in a press release last December that there had been dramatic improvement in player welfare and it was “unrecognisable” from what it used to be.

FIFA said its task force will make recommendations on players’ physical and mental wellbeing based on the latest scientific research.

The task force will convene in the coming weeks, it added. 

Related Topics

FIFA /

Arsene Wenger /

FIFPro

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Wenger to lead FIFA task force on player welfare
    Reuters
  2. India vs New Zealand LIVE Score, 3rd ODI: IND-W eyes series win vs NZ-W; Toss at 1 PM; Squads, playing XIs, fantasy team
    Team Sportstar
  3. Ranji Trophy LIVE score Day 4, Round 3: Tamil Nadu 147/2 vs Chhattisgarh; Mumbai loses five wickets vs Tripura; Maharashtra beats Meghalaya by 10 wickets
    Team Sportstar
  4. Rafael Nadal’s academy in Mallorca flooded due to storm DANA
    Team Sportstar
  5. BAN vs SA, 2nd Test Live Updates: De Zorzi, Stubbs take South Africa past 100 after Taijul removes Markram
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-Side: The IPL – a cricket fan’s annual loyalty test

Ayon Sengupta
Against all odds: With ten straight defeats leading up to the World Cup , very few would have bet on New Zealand.

New Zealand’s ‘grandmas’ finally bring home T20 crown

Lavanya Lakshmi Narayanan
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Wenger to lead FIFA task force on player welfare
    Reuters
  2. Al Nassr vs Al Taawoun LIVE streaming info, King’s Cup 2024-25: When, where to watch Ronaldo play; Preview; Predicted lineups
    Team Sportstar
  3. Haaland skips Ballon d’Or ceremony, travels to Sweden to watch friend clinch domestic league title
    AP
  4. Vinicius believes fighting racism led to Ballon d’Or defeat
    Reuters
  5. Rodri becomes third Spaniard to win Ballon d’Or: Who are the players from Spain to have won the award?
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Wenger to lead FIFA task force on player welfare
    Reuters
  2. India vs New Zealand LIVE Score, 3rd ODI: IND-W eyes series win vs NZ-W; Toss at 1 PM; Squads, playing XIs, fantasy team
    Team Sportstar
  3. Ranji Trophy LIVE score Day 4, Round 3: Tamil Nadu 147/2 vs Chhattisgarh; Mumbai loses five wickets vs Tripura; Maharashtra beats Meghalaya by 10 wickets
    Team Sportstar
  4. Rafael Nadal’s academy in Mallorca flooded due to storm DANA
    Team Sportstar
  5. BAN vs SA, 2nd Test Live Updates: De Zorzi, Stubbs take South Africa past 100 after Taijul removes Markram
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment