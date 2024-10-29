MagazineBuy Print

Ranji Trophy 2024-25: Vijay Shankar slams unbeaten ton to help Tamil Nadu salvage draw against Chhattisgarh

The all-rounder’s knock meant his side wiped off the 241-run deficit after being asked to follow and denied the visitor an outright victory.

Published : Oct 29, 2024 17:20 IST - 2 MINS READ

S. Dipak Ragav
Tamil Nadu batter Vijay Shankar raising the bat after scoring a century against Chhattisgarh.
Tamil Nadu batter Vijay Shankar raising the bat after scoring a century against Chhattisgarh. | Photo Credit: The Hindu/LAKSHMI NARAYANAN E
infoIcon

Tamil Nadu batter Vijay Shankar raising the bat after scoring a century against Chhattisgarh. | Photo Credit: The Hindu/LAKSHMI NARAYANAN E

Vijay Shankar slammed an unbeaten 106 (165b, 9x4, 4x6) in the second innings and helped Tamil Nadu salvage a draw on the final day of their third-round Ranji Trophy match against Chhattisgarh at Sri Ramakrishna College ground on Tuesday.

The all-rounder’s knock meant his side wiped off the 241-run deficit after being asked to follow and denied the visitor an outright victory.

The host needed one of its batters to play a big knock to secure at least one point from the contest, and Vijay put his hand up in his first game of the season.

From the moment he walked in, the 33-year-old looked in good touch, timing the ball well and was hardly troubled on a pitch where the odd delivery scooted low.

ALSO READ: Defending champion Mumbai settles for three points after draw against Tripura

Vijay kept it simple, backed his strength of playing straight down the ground, and got off to a quick start. He drove the spinners powerfully to the fence and included clean strikes that sailed over the ropes.

Earlier, Tamil Nadu resumed at 71 for one but lost overnight batter C. Andre Siddharth within the first hour, as leg-spinner Shubham Agrawal had him caught at slip attempting a cut.

Skipper N. Jagadeesan and Vijay, though, steadied things, forging a 67-run alliance for the third wicket, with the former completing his half-century. The Chhattisgarh bowlers then managed to send down a few quiet overs, eventually pressuring Jagadeesan into a reckless sweep that ballooned to square-leg just 15 minutes before lunch.

Jeevesh Butte struck early in the second session, rearranging M. Boopathi Vaishna Kumar’s middle-stump, giving his team a small opening. However, Vijay and Pradosh Ranjan Paul (39 n.o.) ensured no further hiccups. 

In the 72nd over, Vijay took the home team into the lead, lofting Shubham for two sixes. In the next over, he pulled Rishabh Tiwary to the midwicket fence and completed his tenth First-Class century in style. At tea, the teams agreed to call off the game as Amandeep Khare’s men were content to pocket three points.

Scores
Chhattisgarh-1st innings: 500
Tamil Nadu-1st innings: 259
Tamil Nadu - 2nd innings: S. Lokeshwar lbw b Mandal 6, N. Jagadeesan c Butte b Mandal 60, C. Andre Siddharth c Anuj b Shubham 41, Vijay Shankar (not out) 106, M. Boopathi Vaishnav Kumar b Butte 9, Pradosh Ranjan Paul (not out) 39; Extras (w-1, lb-2): 3; Total (for four wkts in 76 overs): 264.
Fall of wickets: 1-7, 2-90, 3-157, 4-188.
Chhattisgarh bowling: Ashish 8-0-45-0, Mandal 23-5-49-2, Ravi Kiran 8-1-21-0, Butte 20-4-66-1, Shubham 14-1-65-1, Sanjeet 2-0-10-0, Rishabh 1-0-6-0.
PoTM: Subham Agrawal.

