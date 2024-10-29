MagazineBuy Print

Paris Masters 2024: Top-ranked Jannik Sinner withdraws citing a virus

Sinner is the second high-profile player to pull out of the final Masters 1000 event of the year following seven-time champion Novak Djokovic.

Published : Oct 29, 2024 17:05 IST , PARIS - 1 MIN READ

AP
Jannik Sinner of Italy poses with the trophy during the award ceremony after Men’s Singles final match against Novak Djokovic of Serbia on Day 14 of 2024 Shanghai Rolex Masters at Qi Zhong Tennis Centre on October 13, 2024 in Shanghai, China.
Jannik Sinner of Italy poses with the trophy during the award ceremony after Men’s Singles final match against Novak Djokovic of Serbia on Day 14 of 2024 Shanghai Rolex Masters at Qi Zhong Tennis Centre on October 13, 2024 in Shanghai, China. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Top-seeded Jannik Sinner has pulled out of the Paris Masters, citing a virus.

The Italian player, who is guaranteed to finish the year as No. 1, said in a message relayed by organizers that he is not able to play this week.

“I came very early here to prepare then I fell sick, I’m having a virus at the moment, which is going to pass the next two-three days, so bodywise I’m not ready to compete,” Sinner said.

Sinner is the second high-profile player to pull out of the final Masters 1000 event of the year following seven-time champion Novak Djokovic.

Sinner earlier this month beat Djokovic in straight sets to win the Shanghai Masters, giving the Italian his tour-leading seventh title of the season. Sinner became the first man to win more than six titles in a season since Andy Murray won nine in 2016.

The victory for Sinner came after he lost the final of the China Open in Beijing to Carlos Alcaraz and amid an ongoing doping case.

Jannik Sinner /

Novak Djokovic /

Paris Masters

