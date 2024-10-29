MagazineBuy Print

Bopanna-Ebden pair clinches spot in ATP Finals

The Indo-Aussie duo secured their place after Nathaniel Lammons and Jackson Withrow were eliminated at the Rolex Paris Masters, finalising the 2024 field.

Published : Oct 29, 2024 15:13 IST , New Delhi - 1 MIN READ

PTI
File image of Matthew Ebden (L) of Australia and Rohan Bopanna of India. (Photo by Mike Stobe / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)
Premier doubles player Rohan Bopanna and his Australian partner Matthew Ebden have clinched a spot in the prestigious season-ending ATP Finals, marking the Indian’s fourth appearance in the tournament.

The Indo-Aussie duo secured their place after Nathaniel Lammons and Jackson Withrow were eliminated at the Rolex Paris Masters, finalising the 2024 field.

Joining Bopanna and Ebden in Turin’s elite line-up will be Wesley Koolhof/Nikola Mektic, Kevin Krawietz/Tim Puetz, Harri Heliovaara/Henry Patten, Marcelo Arevalo/Mate Pavic, Marcel Granollers/Horacio Zeballos, Simone Bolelli/Andrea Vavassori, and Max Purcell/Jordan Thompson.

The ATP Finals, set for November 10-17 at the Inalpi Arena, feature only the top eight doubles teams globally.

Bopanna and Ebden launched their season with a bang, winning the Australian Open as the Indian became the oldest man at 43 years, 331 days to become a world No 1.

Bopanna and Ebden later added a Miami Open title to their resume.

They also reached the final in Adelaide and the semi-finals at Roland Garros.

This marks their second consecutive year qualifying for the ATP Finals; in 2023, they reached the semi-finals in Turin before being defeated by Granollers and Zeballos.

For Bopanna, this event holds special significance as he eyes his maiden ATP Finals title.

READ | Alcaraz: Money was a good motivation to play at Six Kings Slam in Saudi Arabia

Previously, he finished as the finalist in 2012 with Mahesh Bhupathi and again in 2015 alongside Florin Mergea.

Bopanna’s ATP Finals journey began in 2011 with Aisam-Ul-Haq Qureshi.

