ISL 2024-25: Majcen nets brace as Punjab FC comes from behind to beat Chennaiyin FC

Even as firecrackers went off in the vicinity on Deepavali night, Punjab FC produced its own fireworks on the field, taking advantage of a vulnerable Chennaiyin defence for three second-half goals.

Published : Oct 31, 2024 21:31 IST , New Delhi - 3 MINS READ

Vivek Krishnan
Luka Majcen of Punjab FC celebrates with teammates after scoring its second goal in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2024-25 match against Chennaiyin FC.
Luka Majcen of Punjab FC celebrates with teammates after scoring its second goal in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2024-25 match against Chennaiyin FC. | Photo Credit: FSDL
infoIcon

Luka Majcen of Punjab FC celebrates with teammates after scoring its second goal in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2024-25 match against Chennaiyin FC. | Photo Credit: FSDL

A commanding second-half performance helped Punjab FC come from behind and win 3-2 against Chennaiyin FC in the Indian Super League (ISL) clash at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in New Delhi on Thursday.

Luka Majcen, donning a mask after fracturing his jaw in its opening game versus Kerala Blasters, scored twice in three minutes while Asmir Suljic put the result beyond doubt with a third goal in the 70th minute. Jordan Gil’s two goals for Chennaiyin were in vain.  

Though the start to the game was scrappy, Punjab did have the better of the opening exchanges. In the 11th minute, Punjab’s Filip Mrzljak broke into the 18-yard box on the right side after a pass from Norberto Vidal, but the Croatian couldn’t find a teammate in orange to make more of the opportunity.

In the 29th minute, another attack for Punjab emanated from the right flank. Khaiminthang Lhungdim, a right-back from Manipur, did well to get to the byline before sending in a cross that was rebounded by Chennaiyin goalkeeper Samik Mitra onto the path of Vidal. The Argentine, however, couldn’t get a sweet enough connection to find the net.

READ MORE | PFC vs CFC Highlights

Adding to Punjab’s frustration, Chennaiyin broke the deadlock just a minute later.

It was all thanks to the vision of Lukas Brambilla, sending Gil through on goal with a defence-splitting pass that rendered Punjab’s centre-backs helpless. Gil, who had scored in the previous two matches, made no mistake with his left-footed strike.

The celebration wasn’t as emphatic as the finish in acknowledgement of the Colombian’s previous association with Punjab.

At the stroke of the halftime interval, Punjab had a chance to go level. It was down to an excellent cross from Mrzljak that managed to pick out Majcen. The Slovenian forward was able to control the ball with his first touch, but his subsequent left-footed shot hit the side netting.

If Punjab coach Panagiotis Dilmperis did deliver stern words to his players during the break, it worked almost immediately. It was Mrzljak again who turned provider by slipping the ball through to Majcen in the middle. The Punjab forward timed his run to perfection and finished calmly with his right foot.

Just two minutes later, Majcen added to his tally. This time, the assist went to Lhungdim, who ran onto a ball inside the box on the right to find Majcen. From six yards out, Majcen wasn’t going to miss.

Substitutes Suljic and Mushaga Bakenga teamed up for Punjab’s third goal of the night.

The result:
Punjab FC 3 (Luka Majcen 46, 48, Asmir Suljic 70) beat Chennaiyin 2 (Jordan Gil 30, 90+9)

Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-Side: The IPL – a cricket fan’s annual loyalty test

Ayon Sengupta
Against all odds: With ten straight defeats leading up to the World Cup , very few would have bet on New Zealand.

New Zealand’s ‘grandmas’ finally bring home T20 crown

Lavanya Lakshmi Narayanan
+ SEE all Stories

