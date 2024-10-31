MagazineBuy Print

India vs New Zealand, 3rd Test Dream11 Prediction: IND v NZ predicted XI, fantasy team picks, squads

IND vs NZ: Find the Dream11 fantasy team, predicted playing XI and squads for the third Test between India and New Zealand set to begin on Friday.

Published : Oct 31, 2024 21:37 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
India’s Virat Kohli attends practice session before the 3rd Test against New Zealand.
India’s Virat Kohli attends practice session before the 3rd Test against New Zealand. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

India’s Virat Kohli attends practice session before the 3rd Test against New Zealand. | Photo Credit: AP

India will have pride at stake when it takes the field against New Zealand at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai for the third Test match on Friday.

Led by Mitchell Santner’s 13 wickets, New Zealand secured a facile win in Pune and booked a series win over the host, its first in these parts of the world.

With a spot in the World Test Championship final up for grabs, this contest will be far from a dead rubber for either side. The pitch is expected to assist the spinners again and Jasprit Bumrah is likely to be rested for the match.

This will also be India’s final Test at home before it heads Down Under for the five-match series against Australia, starting November 22.

Predicted Lineups

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant, Sarfaraz Khan, Ravindra Jadeja, R. Ashwin, Washington Sundar, Mohammed Siraj, Akash Deep.

New Zealand: Devon Conway, Tom Latham (c), Will Young, Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Blundell, Glenn Phillips, Tim Southee, Mitchell Santner, Ajaz Patel, Will O’Rourke.

India vs New Zealand 3rd Test Dream Eleven Prediction
WICKETKEEPERS
Rishabh Pant, Devon Conway
BATTERS
Yashasvi Jaiswal, Tom Latham, Sarfaraz Khan
ALL-ROUNDERS
Ravindra Jadeja, R. Ashwin (c), Rachin Ravindra, Mitchell Santner (vc), Washington Sundar
BOWLERS
Ajaz Patel
Team composition: IND 6:5 NZ Credits Left 11.5

SQUADS

India: Rohit Sharma(c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant(w), Ravindra Jadeja, Sarfaraz Khan, Dhruv Jurel, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Akash Deep, Washington Sundar.

New Zealand: Devon Conway, Tom Latham(c), Will Young, Michael Bracewell, Daryl Mitchell, Rachin Ravindra, Glenn Phillips, Tom Blundell(w), Mark Chapman, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Matt Henry, Jacob Duffy, Ajaz Patel, William O’Rourke.

