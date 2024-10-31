India vs New Zealand third Test LIVE streaming info: Date, time, venue, where to watch online?

India and New Zealand will face each other in the last match the three-Test match series which will begin on Friday at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

Rohit Sharma’s men will be looking to gain a consolation win and avoid a clean sweep after New Zealand ran away with the first two Tests.

This is New Zealand’s first Test series win on Indian soil.

Where is India vs New Zealand third Test taking place?

India takes on New Zealand in the third Test at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

When is India vs New Zealand third Test taking place?

The third Test match between India and New Zealand will take place between October 31 and November 4. The first day will commence at 9:30 am IST.

Where to watch the LIVE telecast of India vs New Zealand third Test?

The LIVE telecast of the third Test match between India and New Zealand can be watched on the Sports18 network.

Where to watch the LIVE stream of India vs New Zealand third Test?

The LIVE stream of the third Test match between India and New Zealand can be watched on the JioCinema platform. Moreover, you can stay tuned to Sportstar’s website and app for the latest updates.