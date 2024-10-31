MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

IND A vs AUS A, 1st unofficial Test: Batters struggle on bouncy surface as India A is shot out for 107

Seamer Brendan Doggett produced disconcerting bounce from length to run away with career-best first-class figures of 6 for 15 in 11 overs with only three Indian batters recording scores in double digits.

Published : Oct 31, 2024 14:48 IST , Mackay - 2 MINS READ

PTI
Brendan Doggett of Australia A celebrates with teammates after dismissing Sai Sudharsan of India A during the match between Australia A and India A at Great Barrier Reef Arena.
Brendan Doggett of Australia A celebrates with teammates after dismissing Sai Sudharsan of India A during the match between Australia A and India A at Great Barrier Reef Arena. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Brendan Doggett of Australia A celebrates with teammates after dismissing Sai Sudharsan of India A during the match between Australia A and India A at Great Barrier Reef Arena. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Abhimanyu Easwaran was done in by swing while all-rounder Nitish Reddy perished due to extra bounce as India A batters’ inept technique was exposed during their shoddy effort of 107 all out on the opening day of the first ‘Unofficial Test’ against Australia A here Thursday.

Seamer Brendan Doggett produced disconcerting bounce from length to run away with career-best first-class figures of 6 for 15 in 11 overs with only three Indian batters recording scores in double digits.

The struggles of the Indians on a pitch offering bounce and seam movement was evident as keeper Josh Phillipe held on to five catches.

At stumps, Australia A were 99 for 4 with Mukesh Kumar (2/30 in 11 overs) and Prasidh Krishna (2/18 in 11 overs) picking up a couple of wickets each. India A bowlers will look to keep the first innings lead under 100 and then aim at putting up an improved show in the second innings.

The focus on the day was on Easwaran and Reddy, the two members of the senior squad which will take on Australia in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy from November 22 in Perth.

After CSK skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad was brilliantly caught down the leg side off Jordan Buckingham, the right arm seamer bowled one slightly back of the length but it shaped away enough to draw Easwaran (7 off 30 balls) forward and nick one to the keeper.

RELATED | IND-A vs AUS-A 1st Test Day 1 Highlights

Most of the Indian batters struggled while adjusting to the bounce including Ishan Kishan, who failed to factor in extra bounce that Dogget extracted as he went for a slash to get caught.

Reddy was pulling deliveries at the Feroz Shah Kotla with gay abandon against Bangladesh, but he didn’t expect that same kind of back of the length delivery would be aimed at his chin as he couldn’t control the pull-shot.

Sai Sudharsan (21) and Devdutt Padikkal (36) were the two players who showed some promise but both fell prey to extra bounce when they tried to drive length balls.

When Australia batted, all their three Test opening slot contenders -- Sam Konstas (0), Cameron Bancroft (0) and Marcus Harris (17) -- were out cheaply.

Bancroft will consider himself a trifle unlucky as Prasidh’s delivery had brushed his thigh pads into Ishan Kishan’s hands.

Brief Scores:
India A 1st Innings 107 all out in 47.4 overs (Devdutt Padikkal 36, Brendan Doggett 6/15). Australia A 1st Innings 99 for 4 in 39 overs (Nathan McSweeney 29 batting, Prasidh Krishna 2/19).

Related stories

Related Topics

India A /

Devdutt Padikkal /

Sai Sudharsan /

Prasidh Krishna /

Mukesh Kumar /

Ruturaj Gaikwad /

Abhimanyu Easwaran

Latest on Sportstar

  1. IPL 2025 Retentions Live: Dhoni, Kohli set to be retained; Pant, Rahul, Shreyas Iyer among players released
    Team Sportstar
  2. IND A vs AUS A, 1st unofficial Test: Batters struggle on bouncy surface as India A is shot out for 107
    PTI
  3. IPL 2025 auction: Top overseas players who withdrew from Indian Premier League after being picked in auction
    Team Sportstar
  4. IPL Retention 2025: Full list of retained players live updates; will Delhi Capitals retain Rishabh Pant?
    Team Sportstar
  5. NBA 2024-25 roundup: Pascal Siakam’s 3 pushes Pacers past Celtics in OT
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-Side: The IPL – a cricket fan’s annual loyalty test

Ayon Sengupta
Against all odds: With ten straight defeats leading up to the World Cup , very few would have bet on New Zealand.

New Zealand’s ‘grandmas’ finally bring home T20 crown

Lavanya Lakshmi Narayanan
+ SEE all Stories

More on Cricket

  1. IND A vs AUS A, 1st unofficial Test: Batters struggle on bouncy surface as India A is shot out for 107
    PTI
  2. IND vs NZ, 3rd Test: Workload management in focus as Bumrah likely to be rested for dead rubber in Mumbai
    Shayan Acharya
  3. Harshit Rana summoned to Mumbai to work with Morne Morkel ahead of Australia tour
    Shayan Acharya
  4. IND vs NZ 3rd Test: IPL has nothing to do with me, says Gambhir ahead of player retention
    Shayan Acharya
  5. IND vs NZ, 3rd Test: Losing the series hurts but will make us better, says Gambhir
    Shayan Acharya
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. IPL 2025 Retentions Live: Dhoni, Kohli set to be retained; Pant, Rahul, Shreyas Iyer among players released
    Team Sportstar
  2. IND A vs AUS A, 1st unofficial Test: Batters struggle on bouncy surface as India A is shot out for 107
    PTI
  3. IPL 2025 auction: Top overseas players who withdrew from Indian Premier League after being picked in auction
    Team Sportstar
  4. IPL Retention 2025: Full list of retained players live updates; will Delhi Capitals retain Rishabh Pant?
    Team Sportstar
  5. NBA 2024-25 roundup: Pascal Siakam’s 3 pushes Pacers past Celtics in OT
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment