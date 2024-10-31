NBA 2024-25 roundup: Pascal Siakam’s 3 pushes Pacers past Celtics in OT

Pascal Siakam made a tiebreaking 3-pointer with 7.3 seconds remaining in overtime to help the Indiana Pacers defeat the Boston Celtics 135-132 on Wednesday night in Indianapolis.

Jaylen Brown missed a 3-point attempt that would have tied the game on Boston’s final possession. The defending NBA champion Celtics took their first defeat this season after four wins.

Siakam had 29 points, 11 rebounds and five assists. Teammate Bennedict Mathurin came off the bench to score a team-high 30 points and grab 11 rebounds as Indiana ended a three-game losing streak.

Boston was down by 24 with 3:35 left in the third quarter and trailed by 21 with 8:55 remaining but tied the game on Jayson Tatum’s 3-pointer with 14.4 seconds to play. Tatum scored a game-high 37 points and Brown added 25, but they shot a combined 6-for-29 from 3-point range.

Cavaliers 134, Lakers 110

Los Angeles rookie Bronny James scored his first NBA basket, but Evan Mobley tallied 25 points and Donovan Mitchell added 24 points and seven assists as host Cleveland improved to 5-0 this season.

It is Cleveland’s best start since the 2016-17 season, when LeBron James was wearing No. 23 for the Cavs. Cleveland led by as many as 28 points and overcame a major foul disparity, committing 26 fouls to Los Angeles’ seven.

James’ father, LeBron James, 39, finished with 26 points, six rebounds and six turnovers. Teammate Anthony Davis, who entered the game leading the NBA in scoring at 32.8 points a game, finished with 22 points and 13 rebounds.

Knicks 116, Heat 107

Karl-Anthony Towns enjoyed his best game with New York, scoring 44 points and grabbing 13 rebounds in defeating host Miami.

Towns, acquired in an offseason trade with the Minnesota Timberwolves, made 17 of 25 shots from the floor, including 4 of 5 from 3-point range, in 39 minutes. Jalen Brunson added 22 points and nine assists with just one turnover for the Knicks.

Tyler Herro led Miami with 34 points and seven assists. He made 12 of 20 shots, including 8 of 13 from beyond the arc. Terry Rozier scored 16 points. Miami was again without power forward Kevin Love (personal reasons).

Thunder 105, Spurs 93

Luguentz Dort scored 20 points as Oklahoma City remained undefeated by beating visiting San Antonio.

The showdown between the Thunder’s Chet Holmgren and San Antonio’s Victor Wembanyama never really materialized. Wembanyama limped to the locker room after appearing to injure his foot on a post-up during the second quarter and was a non-factor when he returned. The reigning NBA Rookie of the Year finished with a career-low six points, going just 1-of-5 from the field, and grabbed eight rebounds.

Holmgren, who finished as runner-up for rookie honors, had 19 points on 7-of-10 shooting with five boards and two blocks. He made all three of his 3-point tries as the Thunder made a season-high 17 from beyond the arc, including 13 before halftime.

Pistons 105, 76ers 95

Jaden Ivey scored 23 points and Cade Cunningham chipped in 22 as Detroit earned its first win of the season in five games, defeating host Philadelphia.

Detroit’s Tobias Harris, who spent the previous 5 1/2 seasons with Philadelphia, contributed 18 points and 14 rebounds.

Tyrese Maxey led the Sixers with 32 points, but he shot just 2 of 10 from 3-point range as part of a teamwide 8-of-28 effort (28.6 percent) from long distance. The 76ers remain without stars Joel Embiid and Paul George due to knee injuries.

Trail Blazers 106, Clippers 105

Anfernee Simons scored 25 points and Deandre Ayton added 15 points and 12 rebounds as visiting Portland held on for a victory over Los Angeles at Inglewood, Calif.

Scoot Henderson had 14 points while Deni Avdija had 13 points and 10 rebounds as the Blazers won for the second time in their past three games and earned their first road victory in two tries.

Los Angeles’ Norman Powell scored 30 points and James Harden added 19 points with 10 assists. Ivica Zubac had 12 rebounds but was held to six points after he averaged 22.7 points over the first three games of the season. Kevin Porter Jr. scored 10 points for Los Angeles, which fell to 0-2 in the new $2 billion Intuit Dome.

Warriors 104, Pelicans 89

Buddy Hield had 21 points to lead six scorers in double figures, Brandin Podziemski nearly recorded a triple-double as Stephen Curry’s replacement, and Golden State pulled away from visiting New Orleans for a victory in San Francisco.

Podziemski, who hadn’t started any of Golden State’s first three games until Curry sprained his left ankle on Sunday, totaled 13 points, eight rebounds and seven assists. He had 19 points and five assists in his first start on Tuesday. Trayce Jackson-Davis added 15 points and nine rebounds, while Jonathan Kuminga had 16 points, Draymond Green 14 and Kyle Anderson 10 for Golden State, which took the opener of the two-day, two-game series 124-106.

Jordan Hawkins put up a game-high 23 points for New Orleans, which completed a six-day, four-game western swing with a 1-3 record.

Wizards 133, Hawks 120

Bilal Coulibaly scored a career-high 27 points and grabbed nine rebounds, helping Washington defeat visiting Atlanta for the second time in three days.

Jordan Poole added 24 points and a team-high nine assists for Washington, beat Atlanta by two points in Atlanta on Monday. Jonas Valanciunas and Corey Kispert put up 22 and 16 points, respectively, off the Wizards’ bench.

Trae Young led Atlanta with 35 points and 15 assists, while Jalen Johnson added 21 points and 17 rebounds. The Hawks have dropped three straight games.

Hornets 138, Raptors 133

Tre Mann and Cody Martin combined for 52 points off the bench for Charlotte as the Hornets outlasted visiting Toronto.

Mann scored a team-high 27 points and Martin was right behind with 25 as Charlotte snapped a two-game losing streak. Nick Richards added 24 points, 14 rebounds and four blocked shots, LaMelo Ball poured in 19 points with six assists and reserve Grant Williams had 17 points with five assists.

RJ Barrett racked up 31 points and eight assists, Gradey Dick had 30 points and Jakob Poeltl posted 20 points and 16 rebounds to pace the Raptors, who have lost three games in a row. Scottie Barnes, Toronto’s leading scorer (19.2 points per game) didn’t play due to a fractured orbital bone injury he sustained Monday night against Denver.

Bulls 102, Magic 99

A balanced scoring effort and overwhelming defense in the second half helped host Chicago overcome 31 points from Orlando’s Paolo.

The Bulls held the Magic to 12 points in the fourth quarter and 37 in the second half, helping Chicago rally from a 10-point halftime deficit. Coby White scored 21 points, Josh Giddey had 20 points and Nikola Vucevic finished with 18 points, 14 rebounds for the Bulls.

Jalen Suggs put up 17 points and Wendell Carter Jr. added 14 for the Magic, who shot 38.5 per cent from the floor in the second half.

Nets 119, Grizzlies 106

Dennis Schroder scored a season-high 33 points and dished out eight assists to lead visiting Brooklyn past injury-plagued Memphis.

Cam Thomas put up 19 points, Cameron Johnson had 14 and Jalen Wilson finished with 12 for the Nets, who got their first road win in three tries this season. Brooklyn’s Ziaire Williams, who began his career with the Grizzlies, had 17 points, four steals and three assists in his return.

Jaren Jackson Jr. had 30 points for Memphis, which lost two starters during its second straight defeat. Marcus Smart departed in the closing seconds of the first quarter when he sprained his right ankle before Desmond Bane left after injuring his oblique early in the third.