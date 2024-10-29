NBA roundup: Magic’s Paolo Banchero pours in 50 vs. Pacers

Paolo Banchero became Orlando’s first player with a 50-point game in 20 years and flirted with a triple-double on Monday night to lead the Magic past the visiting Indiana Pacers 119-115.

Banchero finished with 50 points and matched Tracy McGrady’s franchise record for points scored in a half, putting up 37 in the first. The third-year forward joined McGrady, Shaquille O’Neal and Nick Anderson as Orlando’s only 50-point scorers.

Banchero shot 16 of 26 from the field and made 15 of 22 free throws. He added a game-high 13 rebounds and a team-best nine assists.

Pascal Siakam’s 26 points led six Indiana scorers in double figures. Among them was Tyrese Haliburton, who posted his first double-double of the season with 19 points and 10 assists. Haliburton also had nine rebounds.

Celtics 119, Bucks 108

Payton Pritchard came off the bench to make eight 3-pointers and score 28 points in 28 minutes as Boston remained unbeaten after four games with a victory over visiting Milwaukee.

Pritchard made 10 of his 14 field-goal attempts, including 8 of 12 from long distance. He also finished the game with five rebounds, three assists and two steals. Jaylen Brown led Boston with 30 points.

Damian Lillard paced Milwaukee with 33 points and seven assists. Giannis Antetokounmpo added 30 points, 10 rebounds and six assists for the Bucks, but he also committed seven turnovers.

Nuggets 127, Raptors 125 (OT)

Nikola Jokic had seven of his 40 points in overtime and added 10 rebounds for the game as visiting Denver came back to defeat Toronto.

The Raptors were up 111-101 with 2:17 left in regulation before falling apart down the stretch. Jamal Murray drew the Nuggets even at 114 with a layup with under a second left in the fourth quarter.

Scottie Barnes had 21 points and 12 rebounds for the Raptors, who lost their second game in a row.

Heat 106, Pistons 98

Jimmy Butler scored 23 points and dished out seven assists as host Miami defeated Detroit for the seventh consecutive meeting.

The Heat also got 20 points from Terry Rozier and 19 from Tyler Herro on the day when the team celebrated the unveiling of a Dwyane Wade statue just outside their arena.

Cade Cunningham had 24 points, eight rebounds and six assists to lead the Pistons, who remain winless. However, he was held to just six points in the second half.

Cavaliers 110, Knicks 104

Darius Garland scored 15 of his game-high 34 points in the fourth quarter for visiting Cleveland, which overcame a 13-point third-quarter deficit to beat New York.

Donovan Mitchell scored 25 points and Jarrett Allen had 15 points and 15 rebounds for the Cavaliers, who improved to 4-0 for the first time since they opened 6-0 in 2016-17.

Jalen Brunson scored 21 points and Mikal Bridges put up 19 for the Knicks, who have alternated losses with wins in their first three games. Josh Hart (16 points, 13 rebounds) and Karl-Anthony Towns (13 points, 10 rebounds) each posted double-doubles.

Mavericks 110, Jazz 102

Kyrie Irving scored 23 points to lead Dallas past visiting Utah in a game marred by an injury to Jazz power forward Taylor Hendricks.

Dallas’ P.J. Washington produced 12 points and 11 rebounds, and Dereck Lively II had 14 points. Klay Thompson scored 18 points, Luka Doncic contributed 15 points, nine rebounds and eight assists, and Irving added a game-high nine assists.

Utah, which lost its third straight game, did not get closer than five points during the final quarter. Collin Sexton led the Jazz with 23 points. Hendricks sustained a broken right leg and dislocated ankle on a non-contact play in the third quarter.

Suns 109, Lakers 105

Devin Booker scored 33 points and Kevin Durant added 30 points, eight rebounds and four blocked shots to lead host Phoenix to a victory over Los Angeles.

Bradley Beal had 15 points and Royce O’Neale contributed 12 points and nine rebounds for Phoenix, which recovered from an 18-point first-quarter deficit to win for the third time in four games.

Anthony Davis recorded 29 points and 15 rebounds and Austin Reaves scored 23 points as Los Angeles lost for the first time this season after three straight wins. LeBron James had just 11 points on 3-of-14 shooting, though he delivered eight assists.

Wizards 121, Hawks 119

Kyle Kuzma broke out of a slump with a season-high 25 points and Jordan Poole added 26 to lead visiting Washington past Atlanta for its first win of the season.

Kuzma’s previous best had been 14 points, but he came alive in the second half. He finished with 11 rebounds and seven assists, though he exited in the final two minutes due to a sore groin.

The Hawks’ Jalen Johnson scored a career-high 29 points and added 12 rebounds and seven assists. Trae Young chipped in 14 points, 13 assists and eight rebounds but missed the potential game-winning 3-point attempt at the buzzer.

Bulls 126, Grizzlies 123

Zach LaVine scored 30 points and Nikola Vucevic added 22 to lead visiting Chicago to a win over Memphis, which played without injured guard Ja Morant.

Morant missed his first game of the season due to thigh soreness. Desmond Bane led the Grizzlies with 30 points and seven rebounds, and Jaren Jackson Jr. scored 19 points.

Memphis led by double digits for much of the game, but the Bulls recovered from a 20-point first-half deficit behind effective 3-point shooting (25-for-53).

Rockets 106, Spurs 101

Jalen Green poured in 36 points, 24 of them in the first half, as visiting Houston defeated San Antonio.

The Rockets split the teams’ two-games-in-three-nights series after the host Spurs won 109-106 on Saturday. Jabari Smith Jr. added 17 points for Houston, which has alternated losses and wins through four games.

Jeremy Sochan logged 22 points while Chris Paul put up 16 points for the Spurs, who have lost two of their first three games.

Kings 111, Trail Blazers 98

De’Aaron Fox scored a game-high 24 points, DeMar DeRozan chipped in with 23 and host Sacramento broke into the win column with a victory over Portland.

Domantas Sabonis went for 16 points and game highs in rebounds (13) and assists (seven), allowing the Kings to break through after tough losses at home against the Minnesota Timberwolves and on the road against the Los Angeles Lakers.

Deandre Ayton had 20 points and 11 rebounds to pace the Trail Blazers, who were coming off a Sunday home win over the New Orleans Pelicans.