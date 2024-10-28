MagazineBuy Print

NBA 2024: Stephen Curry sprains left ankle in Warriors’ loss

Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr said that Stephen Curry would undergo an MRI exam on Sunday night.

Published : Oct 28, 2024 13:35 IST , SAN FRANCISCO - 2 MINS READ

AP
File image of Golden State Warriors’ Stephen Curry.
infoIcon

Stephen Curry injured his left ankle late in the third quarter of Sunday’s 112-104 loss to the Los Angeles Clippers in the NBA, tried to return then exited again and left the court for the locker room.

Curry returned briefly at the 8:08 mark of the fourth quarter before exiting again 13 seconds later after turning the ankle — it appeared to roll outward — again during an offensive possession. It happened near the end of Golden State’s bench and he limped into the tunnel that goes to the locker room.

The team said he was done for the night with a sprained left ankle and coach Steve Kerr said after the game that Curry would undergo an MRI exam on Sunday night.

“He’s doing OK. He said it was, I think he used the word mild or moderate,” Kerr said. “He’s obviously sprained the ankle many times before so he doesn’t think it’s too bad, but obviously it’s a concern.”

Curry was along the key being defended by Kris Dunn when he cut away from Dunn toward the baseline and reinjured the ankle. It was at the 2:43 mark of the third quarter when Curry initially hobbled to the bench and sat for the remainder of the period.

The two-time MVP and NBA all-time 3-point leader finished with 18 points, six assists and four rebounds, shooting 6 for 11 with four 3-pointers.

The 36-year-old Curry is beginning his 16th NBA season and has dealt with regular ankle issues on both his right and left feet.

“You don’t replace Steph Curry but we do have a deep team, that’s what the numbers are for,” guard Moses Moody said.

Curry’s teammates hope he isn’t sidelined for long.

“Shake my head, hate to have it, especially with him,” guard Gary Payton II said. “We’ll be all right.”

