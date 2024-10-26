MagazineBuy Print

Basketball Federation of India announces remuneration for top-20 players in Category A

The players have been selected based on their performance in the last four years at the senior nationals and international tournaments.

Published : Oct 26, 2024 19:26 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Representative image: All the players, both men and women will receive a monthly remuneration of Rs. 75000 each.
Representative image: All the players, both men and women will receive a monthly remuneration of Rs. 75000 each. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Representative image: All the players, both men and women will receive a monthly remuneration of Rs. 75000 each. | Photo Credit: AP

The Basketball Federation of India (BFI) announced the monthly remuneration for the top 20 Category-A men and women players.

The players have been selected, according to a release from BFI, based on their performance in the last four years at the senior nationals and international tournaments. All the players, both men and women will receive a monthly remuneration of Rs. 75000 each.

The release added that the Selection Committee in consultation with India’s head coach appointed by BFI will analyse and review player performance in forthcoming Nationals. Based on these evaluations, players may be promoted to a higher category or demoted to the B or C category.

“It is a proud and emotional moment for me as a former player,” said Aadhav Arjuna, BFI president to Sportstar on Saturday.

“Players have been suffering without remuneration. All their sufferings have been answered. We are confident of sustaining the remuneration,” he said.

ALSO READ | ‘Lot going on in India’: NBA’s Mark Tatum stresses need for investment, recalls meeting with BCCI chief Jay Shah

Aadhav said that the B and C category list will be decided after the Senior Nationals in Bhavnagar, Gujarat from January 5 to 12, 2025.

“We are planning to include U-16 and U-18 (boys and girls) in the remuneration list,” added the BFI president.

Former India captain Vishesh Bhriguvanshi told Sportstar, “It’s a fantastic step. Players are very happy with the BFI initiative. We are hoping to receive the remuneration by Diwali. Then, we are really hopeful to have our own BFI league soon.”

Category-A:
Men: Aravind Annadurai, Vishesh Bhriguvanshi, Amritpal Singh, Amjyot Singh, Palpreet Singh, Muin Bek, M. Arvind Kumar, Sahaij Pratap Singh Sekhon, Principal Singh, Pranav Prince, Prashant Singh Rawat, P. Baladaneshwar, Harsh Dagar, Kushal Singh, Amarendra Nayak, Kanwar Gurbaz Singh, Vaisakh K Manoj, Piyush Meena, Pratyanshu Tomar, M. Lokeshwaran.
Women: Aneesha Cleetus, K. B. Harshitha, Pushpa Senthil Kumar, T. Darshini, Poonam Chaturvedi, M. Nishanthi, Nima Doma, Kavitha Jose, Sreekala Rani, Vaishnavi Yadav, Sanjana Ramesh, Kavya Singla, Manmeet Kaur, Anumaria, R. Sruthy, K. Sathya, Siya Deodhar, Rashi Kothani, Susan Florentina, Ishika Choudhary.

