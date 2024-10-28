Ranji Trophy LIVE score, Day 3, Round 3: Rinku Singh falls on 68 as UP leads Punjab; Harshit Rana scores fifty for Delhi vs Assam

Ranji Trophy 2024-25: Bengal’s Ishan Porel wrecks Kerala’s top order after rain delay on Day 2

Following the disappointment of no action for more than one-and-a-half days due to damp outfield, seamer Ishan Porel provided entertained by scalping three wickets on his comeback and helped Bengal reduce Kerala to 51 for four in its first innings on the second day of the Ranji Trophy Group-C match at the Jadavpur University ground here on Sunday.