Ranji Trophy LIVE score, Day 3, Round 3: Rinku Singh falls on 68 as UP leads Punjab; Harshit Rana scores fifty for Delhi vs Assam

- October 28, 2024 11:04UP 355/4 vs Punjab 210
Rinku Singh falls on 68. He gets eight fours and a six but Krish Bhagat accounts for him. UP well in command as Madhav Kaushik moves to 155, on his way to a double century.
- October 28, 2024 10:55Haryana 241/3 vs Madhya Pradesh 308
Haryana well on its way to securing a first-innings lead. Opener Lakshya Dalal still at crease on 81 off 243 deliveries. Dheeru Singh on 65 and the two have added 105 for the fourth wicket.
- October 28, 2024 10:50Saurashtra vs Railways
Railways strikes again. Vishvarajsinh Jadeja is the next to fall. Ayan B Chaudhari gets his second to reduce Saurashtra to 17/2.
- October 28, 2024 10:47Delhi 271/6 vs Assam 330
A half century for Harshit Rana. After the five wickets on day two, he is now contributing with the bat. Four fours and two sixes on the way.
- October 28, 2024 10:43Ajinkya Rahane in a discussion with the umpires
- October 28, 2024 10:41Saurashtra vs Railways
Saurashtra loses opener Harvik Desai early in the chase. Ayan B Chaudhari claiming the wicket. The home team needs 164 runs to win.
- October 28, 2024 10:39Update from Bihar vs Karnataka
- October 28, 2024 10:37Tamil Nadu 75/1 vs Chhattisgarh 500
Ajith Ram giving strong support to N. Jagadeesan as the pair add 52 runs in the first hour on day three. Their partnership is 63 runs now.
- October 28, 2024 10:31Kerala 83/6 vs Bengal
Ishan Porel’s five-wicket haul has thrown Kerala’s first innings into disarray. Akshay Chandran’s 31 has been the highest score by any batter so far.
- October 28, 2024 10:26Saurashtra needs 180 runs to win
Railways is bundled out for 141 runs as Dharmendrasinh Jadeja picks up six wickets. Saurashtra would back itself to chase this total down and get its first win of the season.
- October 28, 2024 10:18Tripura loses another wicket
- October 28, 2024 10:16Rajasthan 207/6 vs Gujarat 335
The seventh-wicket partnership has added 64 runs for Rajasthan. Gujarat, with two wins in two, still has 128 runs in its kitty to secure the remaining four wickets and establish an early advantage.
- October 28, 2024 10:16100Baroda vs Odisha
Baroda skipper Krunal Pandya brings up his hundred against Odisha with a four. The home team has already built a massive lead of 191 runs and will be gunning for an outright win.
- October 28, 2024 10:11Maharashtra 302/6 vs Meghalaya 276
Mandar Bhandari and Mukesh Choudhary take Maharashtra to a first-innings advantage. The former also brings up his fiftyin 69 deliveries with a boundary.
- October 28, 2024 10:07Tripura inches closer to Mumbai’s 450
- October 28, 2024 10:06Uttarakhand 357/7 vs Vidarbha 326
The last season’s runner up has 69 runs to pick three wickets and secure a first innings lead. Akshay Wakhare has picked three wickets and has been the pick of the bowlers.
- October 28, 2024 10:05Maharashtra vs Meghalaya
Maharashtra gains the first-innings lead against Meghalaya. Wicket-keeper batter MS Bhandari is still out in the middle and batting on 46. The home team will look to increase its advantage.
- October 28, 2024 09:58Delhi 234/6 vs Assam 330
Harshit Rana and Sumit Mathur’s seventh-wicket partnership is now worth 52 runs. Still more needed from this duo to further reduce the deficit, currently at 106 runs.
- October 28, 2024 09:54UP 307/3 vs Punjab 210
Centurion Madhav Kaushik (130*) marches on towards a big score in the company of Rinku Singh. The lead is already around 100 and UP would want bury its opponent under a massive first-innings lead today.
- October 28, 2024 09:47A breakthrough for Mumbai
- October 28, 2024 09:44Tamil Nadu 34/1 vs Chhattisgarh
Night watchman Ajith Ram picks an early boundary on the third day. Let’s see how long he can hang around with N. Jagadeesan at the other end. Tamil Nadu conceded a mammoth 500 in the first innings.
- October 28, 2024 09:32No play in Patna
- October 28, 2024 09:30Tripura 68/1 vs Mumbai
Parvez Sultan is batting on 2 off 54 deliveries. He was sent in as night watchman on day two and continues to frustrate Mumbai. Jiwanjot Singh nearing in on a fifty.
- October 28, 2024 09:19Harshit Rana on his selection for the Australia tour
Border Gavaskar Tophy 2024-25: Harshit Rana hints at inspiration from Australia after maiden Test call-up for India
Rana’s ascent began in this year’s IPL when he starred for the title-winning Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), finishing as its joint second-highest wicket-taker with 19 scalps in 13 matches.
- October 28, 2024 09:07Tripura vs Mumbai
Mumbai will be hunting for early wickets on Day 3 to seal a decisive result against Tripura.
- October 28, 2024 09:00Another delayed start for Bihar vs Karnataka
- October 28, 2024 08:59Bengal vs Kerala Day 2 Report
Ranji Trophy 2024-25: Bengal’s Ishan Porel wrecks Kerala’s top order after rain delay on Day 2
Following the disappointment of no action for more than one-and-a-half days due to damp outfield, seamer Ishan Porel provided entertained by scalping three wickets on his comeback and helped Bengal reduce Kerala to 51 for four in its first innings on the second day of the Ranji Trophy Group-C match at the Jadavpur University ground here on Sunday.
- October 28, 2024 08:53Day 3 scores at Stumps
Baroda vs Odisha - ODI 193 all-out | BAR 354/6
J&K vs Services - J&K won by an innings and 25 runs
Maharashtra vs Meghalaya - MEG 276 all-out | MAH 263/5
Rajasthan vs Gujarat - GUJ 335 all-out | RAJ 180/5
Hyderabad vs Pondicherry - HYD 536/8d | PND 24/2
Uttarakhand vs Vidarbha - VID 326 all-out | UTT 242/7
Madhya Pradesh vs Haryana - MP 308 all-out | HAR 185/3
Punjab vs UP - PUN 210 all-out | UP 293/3
Delhi vs Assam - ASM 330 all-out | DEL 214/6
TN vs Chhattisgarh - CHG 500 all-out | TN 23/1
Saurashtra vs Railways - RLY 234 all-out & 122/7 | SAU 196 all-out
Arunachal Pradesh vs Sikkim - SKM 424 all-out | ARU 244/3
Goa vs Nagaland - GOA 179 all-out & 177/5 | NAG 147 all-out
Manipur vs Mizoram - MIZ 536 all-out | MNP 105/4
Andhra vs Himachal Pradesh - AND 344 all-out | HP 198/4
Bihar vs Karnataka - BIH 143 all-out | KAR 16/0
Jharkhand vs Chandigarh - JHA 202 all-out | CHG 34/0
Tripura vs Mumbai - MUM 450 all-out | TRI 60/1
Bengal vs Kerala - KER 51/4
- October 28, 2024 08:45Delhi vs Assam - Day 2 Report
- October 28, 2024 08:32Tripura vs Mumbai - Day 2 Report
Ranji Trophy 2024-25: Lower-order cameos take Mumbai to dominant position against Tripura
The debilitating effect of Mumbai’s lower-order resistance on Tripura was summed up during Mohit Avasthi and Royston Dias’ last-wicket stand as skipper Mandeep Singh had to bring himself on to break the partnership with a rank full toss.
- October 28, 2024 08:29Welcome!
Welcome to Sportstar’s Live Blog of the third round of the 2024-25 Ranji Trophy season.
