Ranji Trophy 2024-25: Bengal’s Ishan Porel wrecks Kerala’s top order after rain delay on Day 2

Porel, playing his first match in nearly nine months after recovering from fitness issues, trapped Kunnummal in front and had Baba Aparajith caught behind in consecutive deliveries.

Published : Oct 27, 2024 20:36 IST , KOLKATA - 2 MINS READ

Y. B. Sarangi
Ishan Porel (m) celebrates fall of a wicket with teammates.
Ishan Porel (m) celebrates fall of a wicket with teammates. | Photo Credit: CAB Media
Ishan Porel (m) celebrates fall of a wicket with teammates. | Photo Credit: CAB Media

Following the disappointment of no action for more than one-and-a-half days due to damp outfield, seamer Ishan Porel provided entertained by scalping three wickets on his comeback and helped Bengal reduce Kerala to 51 for four in its first innings on the second day of the Ranji Trophy Group-C match at the Jadavpur University ground here on Sunday.

When play finally began at 3:30 p.m., home skipper Anustup Majumdar had no hesitation in putting the opposition in and letting his bowlers enjoy the assistance offered by the surface.

Rohan Kunnummal collected a couple of boundaries off Mohammed Kaif’s first over and one from Ishan Porel’s second. While Rohan scored briskly, his opening partner Vathsal Govind held the other end.

Kerala was cruising when a disciplined Ishan, playing his first match in nearly nine months after recovering from fitness issues, provided the breakthrough in his fifth over. He trapped Kunnummal (23, 22b, 5x4) in front and had Baba Aparajith caught behind in consecutive deliveries.

Left-arm spinner Pradipta Pramanik accounted for Aditya Sarvate in the next over.

Bengal did not feel the absence of pacers Akash Deep and Mukesh Kumar as Ishan, aided by a fit 40-year-old ‘keeper Saha behind the stumps, struck again by claiming Vathsal as Kerala lost four wickets in 14 deliveries to totter at 38 for four.

Captain Sachin Baby (4) and Akshay Chandran (9) were at the crease when bad light stopped play after about one hour and 20 minutes of play.

“Ishan had put up a lot of hard work before this match. He bowled well. We had a target of taking three wickets today. Our bowlers showed a positive mindset, it’s good to take four. There will be some assistance for the bowlers in the morning. Hopefully, we can do well,” said Bengal coach Laxmi Ratan Shukla.

Brief Score
Kerala - 1st Innings - 51/4 (Rohan Kunnummal 23, Sachin Baby (batting) 4, Akshay Chandran (batting) 9; Ishan 3/18, Pramanik 1/8)
Toss - Bengal.

Ranji Trophy /

Bengal /

Kerala /

Ishan Porel /

Anustup Majumdar /

Sachin Baby /

Baba Aparajith /

Akash Deep /

Laxmi Ratan Shukla /

Pradipta Pramanik

