Ranji Trophy 2024-25: TN’s Ajith Ram says pitch was one of the most challenging ones he has bowled on

Meanwhile, Chhattisgarh skipper Amandeep Khare was pleased with his batters’ efforts and was confident his bowlers could help their side pocket at least three points.

Published : Oct 27, 2024 20:48 IST , COIMBATORE - 1 MIN READ

S. Dipak Ragav
Tamil Nadu bowler S.Ajith Ram delivers a ball, who took four wickets against Chhattisgarh during the Ranji Trophy match at Sri Ramakrishna College cricket ground in Coimbatore in Tamil Nadu on Sunday, 27 October 2024.
Tamil Nadu bowler S.Ajith Ram delivers a ball, who took four wickets against Chhattisgarh during the Ranji Trophy match at Sri Ramakrishna College cricket ground in Coimbatore in Tamil Nadu on Sunday, 27 October 2024. | Photo Credit: The Hindu/LAKSHMI NARAYANAN E
infoIcon

Tamil Nadu bowler S.Ajith Ram delivers a ball, who took four wickets against Chhattisgarh during the Ranji Trophy match at Sri Ramakrishna College cricket ground in Coimbatore in Tamil Nadu on Sunday, 27 October 2024. | Photo Credit: The Hindu/LAKSHMI NARAYANAN E

S. Ajith Ram, the joint-second highest wicket-taker in the Ranji Trophy last year with 41 scalps, showed why he is rated highly by scalping four wickets on a placid surface against Chhattisgarh. 

Describing it as one the most challenging conditions he had bowled on, the left-arm spinner said, “It was hot out there, and the pitch was very flat. It was tough when the batters had the upper hand, but it was a good experience.”

ALSO READ: Bengal’s Ishan Porel wrecks Kerala’s top order after rain delay on Day 2

“Length is mandatory, but I kept varying my speeds and adjusting my lines at times. It was a test of your temperament. On these pitches, you need to be patient, and if you keep bowling at a particular spot, you can get rewards,” he explained about his approach.

Meanwhile, Chhattisgarh skipper Amandeep Khare was pleased with his batters’ efforts and was confident his bowlers could help their side pocket at least three points.

“We are quite happy with the effort the boys are putting in and the score we have got. We believe 500 is enough and are confident of restricting them,” said Khare.

“Psychologically, if you score 500, it will also impact the other team. The surface helped the batters until tea, but in the final session, it started spinning more. We are playing three spinners and are hopeful our bowlers can get the wickets,” he added.

