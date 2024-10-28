The impact of menstrual cycle on female athletes

For female athletes, it’s about more than just glory on the pitch. Their performances are a powerful showcase of resilience, strength, and passion. They are not just chasing trophies or medals; they are breaking barriers and redefining what it means to be unstoppable. As we marvel at their athletic prowess on the grand stage, it is important to recognise the unique challenges female athletes face behind the scenes. One such challenge is the impact of the menstrual cycle on performance, a topic that often comes up during my consultations with these remarkable women.

Unlike male athletes, whose bodies follow a stable, daily rhythm, women navigate a complex, fluctuating hormonal landscape over the course of a month. These natural changes can influence everything from energy levels to endurance, mood, and even pain tolerance. For many of the athletes I work with, this unpredictability presents real challenges, especially in high-stakes sports like cricket. They’ve shared their struggles with unbearable cramps, overwhelming fatigue, and mood swings that make even the simplest tasks feel like climbing a mountain. Yet, they push through, often resorting to painkillers while silently battling deeper fears — the possibility of menstrual leakage during a match, staining their uniforms in front of an audience, etc.

This can be paralysing and distracting, undermining their focus and performance when they need it the most. On top of this mental strain, physical symptoms such as bloating or cramps can sap their stamina and endurance, making it an uphill battle just to stay in the game. Often, women follow generic fitness and diet plans without considering the fluctuations in hormones that affect energy levels, endurance, pain tolerance, and mood throughout the month. By tailoring workouts and nutrition to different phases of the menstrual cycle, women can enhance their performance, improve recovery, and achieve better results. It is time to embrace cycle-based training and eating as a fundamental approach to women’s health and fitness.

Impact on athletic performance

1. Menstrual Phase (Days 1-5): During this time, I often notice athletes feel more fatigued and struggle with endurance due to low hormone levels. I recommend focusing on recovery with lighter workouts and ensuring they eat iron-rich foods like spinach and magnesium-rich nuts to support energy levels.

2. Follicular Phase (Days 6-14): As oestrogen rises, I see a noticeable increase in energy and focus. This is when I encourage high-intensity training and strength-building. I always advise fuelling these sessions with complex carbs like quinoa and sweet potatoes, and adding plenty of protein to aid recovery.

3. Ovulatory Phase (Days 15-17): Energy and performance peak here. I have found this phase to be the best time for athletes to push through high-intensity, power-based exercises or competitions. I suggest meals rich in lean proteins and healthy fats to sustain this energy.

4. Luteal Phase (Days 18-28): With the rise in progesterone, athletes often report feeling more fatigued and moodier. I recommend scaling back to moderate-intensity workouts and including more recovery days. Foods rich in magnesium and Omega-3s, like nuts and fatty fish, help manage inflammation and muscle function during this phase.

Managing nutrient deficiencies

In my experience, managing nutrient intake is crucial for athletes, especially during the menstrual cycle when deficiencies can impact performance.

1. Iron and Magnesium: I often see female athletes becoming iron-deficient during menstruation, which can limit oxygen delivery to muscles, leading to fatigue and decreased endurance. Magnesium, vital for muscle function, is also depleted during this phase. To support recovery and maintain energy, I recommend supplementing with iron and magnesium during menstruation.

- Iron-rich foods: Spinach, lean meats, fortified cereals (best absorbed with Vitamin C).

- Magnesium sources: Nuts, seeds, dark chocolate (best taken before bed for muscle recovery).

2. Omega-3s and Calcium: Omega-3s and calcium are essential for reducing inflammation and supporting bone health, particularly during the high-intensity phases such as ovulation.

- Omega-3 sources: Fatty fish, chia seeds and walnuts.

- Calcium sources: Dairy products, tofu and leafy greens (best consumed in the morning or evening).

Bonus tips

1. Add red clover tea to your diet: Red clover contains isoflavones, which may help relieve menstrual symptoms like hot flashes and night sweats.

- Pre-cycle: Start drinking red clover tea 1-2 weeks before your period to ease premenstrual symptoms like bloating, mood swings, and breast tenderness.

- Post-cycle: Continue drinking it throughout your cycle if beneficial.

- How to prepare: Steep 1-2 teaspoons of dried red clover flowers in hot water for 5-7 minutes. Strain and enjoy, hot or cold. Add honey for sweetness.

2. Include Vitamin E-rich foods: Vitamin E can reduce period pain, limit blood loss, and regulate your cycle.

- A study showed that Vitamin E supplements eased painful cramps within two months.

- Sources: Almonds, avocados, broccoli, and spinach are great options for women.

Understanding the impact of the menstrual cycle on performance is crucial for providing meaningful support to female athletes. Unlike men, women experience hormonal fluctuations throughout the month that can significantly affect both their physical and mental states. Some days, your daughter, sister, or athlete may feel unstoppable, while on others, she might struggle with fatigue, discomfort, or even pain.

Recognising these natural fluctuations and offering both emotional and practical support can make a profound difference in her athletic journey. Encourage her to listen to her body, adjust her training accordingly, and focus on nutrition that supports her through each phase of the cycle. Whether it’s being there when she’s feeling low during her menstrual phase or cheering her on when her energy peaks during ovulation, your understanding and compassion can give her the extra boost she needs to thrive.

By acknowledging the unique needs of female athletes, we can create an environment where they not only excel but feel supported in every aspect of their journey.