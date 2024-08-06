MagazineBuy Print

Quinoa biryani, anyone?

The author reimagines the multicultural menu from a recent wedding, infusing it with a healthy twist.

Published : Aug 06, 2024 13:26 IST - 4 MINS READ

Ryan Fernando
Ryan Fernando
Health is wealth: It is essential to remember that your body is the most expensive real estate you’ll ever own. Maintaining a healthy diet is crucial.
Health is wealth: It is essential to remember that your body is the most expensive real estate you'll ever own. Maintaining a healthy diet is crucial. | Photo Credit: Getty Images/Representative Image
Health is wealth: It is essential to remember that your body is the most expensive real estate you’ll ever own. Maintaining a healthy diet is crucial. | Photo Credit: Getty Images/Representative Image

In Indian weddings, while the grandiose clothes and elaborate decorations are certainly a highlight, it is often the food that steals the show.

The sumptuous spreads and diverse flavours are a testament to India’s rich culinary heritage. It was no different at the wedding of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant, a dazzling affair of opulence and grandeur that left everyone in awe.

The food menu at the reception was nothing short of extraordinary. Renowned chefs from around the world were flown in to create a culinary spectacle. Among them were Chef Massimo Bottura, famous for his innovative Italian cuisine; Chef Nobu Matsuhisa, renowned for his exquisite Japanese dishes; and Chef Alain Ducasse, a maestro of French gastronomy. With over 2,500 dishes served, the event was a gastronomic extravaganza.

Celebrities from around the world indulged in the culinary delights, but it’s essential to remember that your body is the most expensive real estate you’ll ever own. Maintaining a healthy diet is crucial for them.

If I were tasked with making the menu healthier, here’s how I would approach it, especially considering the Ambanis’ preference for vegetarian cuisine.

Italian Cuisine

Truffle Risotto (Chef Massimo Bottura)

Healthier Version: Quinoa Truffle Risotto — Replaced arborio rice with quinoa to increase protein content and reduce glycemic load.

Protein: 12g per serving; Carbs: 45g per serving

Classic Margherita Pizza

Healthier Version: Cauliflower Crust Margherita Pizza — Used a cauliflower crust to reduce carbs and increase fiber content.

Protein: 10g per slice; Carbs: 20g per slice

Japanese Cuisine

Sushi Platter (Chef Nobu Matsuhisa)

Healthier Version: Brown Rice and Vegetable Sushi — Substituted white rice with brown rice and added more vegetables for fiber and vitamins.

Protein: 8g per roll; Carbs: 30g per roll

Tempura

Healthier Version: Baked Vegetable Tempura — Baked instead of deep-fried to reduce fat content.

Protein: 4g per serving; Carbs: 25g per serving

French Cuisine

Coq au Vin (Chef Alain Ducasse)

Healthier Version: Mushroom and Lentil Coq au Vin — Replaced chicken with lentils and mushrooms to create a vegetarian version rich in protein and fiber.

Protein: 15g per serving; Carbs: 40g per serving

Crème Brûlée

Healthier Version: Greek Yogurt Brûlée — Used Greek yogurt instead of heavy cream to reduce fat and increase protein.

Protein: 10g per serving; Carbs: 20g per serving

Middle Eastern Cuisine

Falafel

Healthier Version: Baked Falafel — Baked instead of deep-fried to reduce fat content.

Protein: 6g per serving; Carbs: 18g per serving

Shawarma

Healthier Version: Chickpea Shawarma — Used chickpeas instead of meat for a plant-based protein source.

Protein: 12g per serving; Carbs: 35g per serving

Indian Cuisine

Paneer Butter Masala

Healthier Version: Tofu Butter Masala — Substituted paneer with tofu for a lower fat and higher protein content.

Protein: 20g per serving; Carbs: 15g per serving

Biryani

Healthier Version: Quinoa Vegetable Biryani — Used quinoa instead of rice to increase protein and fiber content.

Protein: 14g per serving; Carbs: 40g per serving

Banarasi Chaat

Healthier Version: Baked Sweet Potato Chaat — Replaced fried potatoes with baked sweet potatoes to reduce fat and increase vitamin A content.

Protein: 4g per serving; Carbs: 30g per serving

Banarasi Paan

Healthier Version: Herbal Banarasi Paan — Used natural sweeteners and herbs to make it a healthier, refreshing digestive treat.

Protein: 1g per serving; Carbs: 10g per serving

Rajasthani Dal Baati Churma

Healthier Version: Multigrain Baati with Steamed Churma — Used multigrain flour for baati and steamed the churma to reduce ghee content.

Protein: 12g per serving; Carbs: 35g per serving

Punjabi Amritsari Kulcha

Healthier Version: Whole Wheat Amritsari Kulcha — Used whole wheat flour instead of refined flour to increase fiber content.

Protein: 8g per serving; Carbs: 45g per serving

South Indian Dosa and Idli

Healthier Version: Millet Dosa and Idli — Used millets instead of rice to increase protein and fiber content.

Protein: 6g per dosa/idli; Carbs: 20g per dosa/idli

Bengali Sandesh

Healthier Version: Stevia-Sweetened Sandesh — Used stevia instead of sugar to reduce calorie content.

Protein: 5g per piece; Carbs: 10g per piece

Transforming the luxurious menu at the wedding into a healthier feast would not only cater to the dietary preferences of the amily but also ensure that the health-conscious celebrities can indulge without compromising their fitness goals. By substituting high-calorie ingredients with nutrient-dense alternatives and incorporating more plant-based proteins, we can create a menu that is both delectable and nourishing.

This balanced approach ensures that the celebration of love and unity is complemented by a commitment to health and wellness.

Paris Olympics 2024: Manu mania grips the world, from France to India

Jonathan Selvaraj
Red-letter day: Manu Bhaker won bronze in the women’s 10m air pistol event at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Sunil Gavaskar: India basking in glory of Manu’s Olympic medal and Leander, Vijay’s induction into Tennis Hall of Fame

Sunil Gavaskar
