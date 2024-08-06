In Indian weddings, while the grandiose clothes and elaborate decorations are certainly a highlight, it is often the food that steals the show.
The sumptuous spreads and diverse flavours are a testament to India’s rich culinary heritage. It was no different at the wedding of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant, a dazzling affair of opulence and grandeur that left everyone in awe.
The food menu at the reception was nothing short of extraordinary. Renowned chefs from around the world were flown in to create a culinary spectacle. Among them were Chef Massimo Bottura, famous for his innovative Italian cuisine; Chef Nobu Matsuhisa, renowned for his exquisite Japanese dishes; and Chef Alain Ducasse, a maestro of French gastronomy. With over 2,500 dishes served, the event was a gastronomic extravaganza.
Celebrities from around the world indulged in the culinary delights, but it’s essential to remember that your body is the most expensive real estate you’ll ever own. Maintaining a healthy diet is crucial for them.
If I were tasked with making the menu healthier, here’s how I would approach it, especially considering the Ambanis’ preference for vegetarian cuisine.
Italian Cuisine
Truffle Risotto (Chef Massimo Bottura)
Healthier Version: Quinoa Truffle Risotto — Replaced arborio rice with quinoa to increase protein content and reduce glycemic load.
Protein: 12g per serving; Carbs: 45g per serving
Classic Margherita Pizza
Healthier Version: Cauliflower Crust Margherita Pizza — Used a cauliflower crust to reduce carbs and increase fiber content.
Protein: 10g per slice; Carbs: 20g per slice
Japanese Cuisine
Sushi Platter (Chef Nobu Matsuhisa)
Healthier Version: Brown Rice and Vegetable Sushi — Substituted white rice with brown rice and added more vegetables for fiber and vitamins.
Protein: 8g per roll; Carbs: 30g per roll
Tempura
Healthier Version: Baked Vegetable Tempura — Baked instead of deep-fried to reduce fat content.
Protein: 4g per serving; Carbs: 25g per serving
French Cuisine
Coq au Vin (Chef Alain Ducasse)
Healthier Version: Mushroom and Lentil Coq au Vin — Replaced chicken with lentils and mushrooms to create a vegetarian version rich in protein and fiber.
Protein: 15g per serving; Carbs: 40g per serving
Crème Brûlée
Healthier Version: Greek Yogurt Brûlée — Used Greek yogurt instead of heavy cream to reduce fat and increase protein.
Protein: 10g per serving; Carbs: 20g per serving
Middle Eastern Cuisine
Falafel
Healthier Version: Baked Falafel — Baked instead of deep-fried to reduce fat content.
Protein: 6g per serving; Carbs: 18g per serving
Shawarma
Healthier Version: Chickpea Shawarma — Used chickpeas instead of meat for a plant-based protein source.
Protein: 12g per serving; Carbs: 35g per serving
Indian Cuisine
Paneer Butter Masala
Healthier Version: Tofu Butter Masala — Substituted paneer with tofu for a lower fat and higher protein content.
Protein: 20g per serving; Carbs: 15g per serving
Biryani
Healthier Version: Quinoa Vegetable Biryani — Used quinoa instead of rice to increase protein and fiber content.
Protein: 14g per serving; Carbs: 40g per serving
Banarasi Chaat
Healthier Version: Baked Sweet Potato Chaat — Replaced fried potatoes with baked sweet potatoes to reduce fat and increase vitamin A content.
Protein: 4g per serving; Carbs: 30g per serving
Banarasi Paan
Healthier Version: Herbal Banarasi Paan — Used natural sweeteners and herbs to make it a healthier, refreshing digestive treat.
Protein: 1g per serving; Carbs: 10g per serving
Rajasthani Dal Baati Churma
Healthier Version: Multigrain Baati with Steamed Churma — Used multigrain flour for baati and steamed the churma to reduce ghee content.
Protein: 12g per serving; Carbs: 35g per serving
Punjabi Amritsari Kulcha
Healthier Version: Whole Wheat Amritsari Kulcha — Used whole wheat flour instead of refined flour to increase fiber content.
Protein: 8g per serving; Carbs: 45g per serving
South Indian Dosa and Idli
Healthier Version: Millet Dosa and Idli — Used millets instead of rice to increase protein and fiber content.
Protein: 6g per dosa/idli; Carbs: 20g per dosa/idli
Bengali Sandesh
Healthier Version: Stevia-Sweetened Sandesh — Used stevia instead of sugar to reduce calorie content.
Protein: 5g per piece; Carbs: 10g per piece
Transforming the luxurious menu at the wedding into a healthier feast would not only cater to the dietary preferences of the amily but also ensure that the health-conscious celebrities can indulge without compromising their fitness goals. By substituting high-calorie ingredients with nutrient-dense alternatives and incorporating more plant-based proteins, we can create a menu that is both delectable and nourishing.
This balanced approach ensures that the celebration of love and unity is complemented by a commitment to health and wellness.
More stories from this issue
- + SEE all Stories
- + SEE all Stories
- + SEE all Stories
- + SEE all Stories
- + SEE all Stories
Sunil Gavaskar: India basking in glory of Manu’s Olympic medal and Leander, Vijay’s induction into Tennis Hall of Fame
- + SEE all Stories
- + SEE all Stories
Paris Olympics 2024 Diary: An iconic signatured cap, street king Nadal to Olympic village drama
- + SEE all Stories
- + SEE all Stories
Tennis Hall of Fame CEO hails inductees Leander Paes and Vijay Amritraj, explores expansion possibilities for museum
- + SEE all Stories
Latest on Sportstar
- Paris 2024 Olympics: Cuban wrestler Mijain Lopez one win away from record fifth gold medal
- Paris 2024 Olympics Live Updates, Day 11: Men’s table tennis team faces China; Neeraj Chopra in qualifying; India vs Germany hockey semifinal at 10:30PM IST
- Quinoa biryani, anyone?
- Paris 2024 Olympics: Brazil’s Alexandre makes historic Olympic debut, eyes Paralympic gold
- Paris 2024 Olympics: Manika wins decider as India beats Romania to go through to women’s team quarterfinals
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE