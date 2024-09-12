MagazineBuy Print

Asian Champions Trophy 2024: India beats South Korea 3-1, remains unbeaten

Defending champions India beat South Korea 3-1 to remain unbeaten at the Asian Champions Trophy hockey tournament on Thursday.

Published : Sep 12, 2024 15:31 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Harmanpreet Singh in action. (File Photo)
Harmanpreet Singh in action. (File Photo) | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Harmanpreet Singh in action. (File Photo) | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Defending champions India beat South Korea 3-1 to remain unbeaten at the Asian Champions Trophy hockey tournament on Thursday.

India had already sealed a semifinal spot after defeating China 3-0, Japan 5-0 before thrashing last year’s runner-up Malaysia 8-1.

Araijeet Singh Hundal (8th minute) and skipper Harmanpreet Singh (9th, 43th) were the goal getters for India against the Koreans.

Korea’s lone goal came from Yang Jihun in the 30th minute from a penalty corner.

India will next take on arch-rival Pakistan on Saturday in its last league match.

The top four teams from the robin stage qualify for the semifinals scheduled on Saturday, while the final will be played on Sunday.

(With inputs from PTI)

Off-side: Sport isn’t only about winning — it has lessons to teach us

Ayon Sengupta
Peerless: When Armand Duplantis enters an event now, his only real competition is with himself. What else can you expect from the man who has broken the world record 10 times over the last four years.

One small centimetre for man, a giant leap for Armand Duplantis

Jonathan Selvaraj
