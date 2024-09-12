Siddharth Choudhary eyes Junior Nationals after shot put gold and meet record at South Asian Junior Athletics Championship 2024

On the opening day of the South Asian Junior Athletics Championship, held at Chennai’s Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Siddharth Choudhary set the stage on fire with an awe-inspiring performance. The young shot putter shattered the meet record with a throw of 19.19 meters, eclipsing the previous record of 18.53m to win gold. His teammate, Anurag Singh Kaler, secured the silver with a throw of 18.91m.

This is not the first time Choudhary has made waves on the international athletics scene. In June last year, he clinched gold at the Asian U-20 Athletics Championship in Korea. Reflecting on his victory, Choudhary was candid about his journey. “This feeling is good. Recently, I played in the World Athletics U-20 Championships 2024, where I couldn’t perform well due to various reasons, including my mistakes. But here, I was able to deliver my best.”

At the U-20 Worlds 2024, Choudhary had finished 16th in the qualification round, a result that left him disappointed but motivated. “The problem was with the warm-up. We warmed up earlier than we should have. I didn’t have much experience, and that was the challenge,” he explained.

However, he was quick to put that behind him. “I’m an athlete; it’s part and parcel of our lives. We don’t do well sometimes, we get injured, but then we come back stronger. I’ve identified the reasons for my performance in the U-20 World Championships, and I’m working on improving.”

At just 18, Choudhary’s maturity exceeds his age. He said, “Here, mental stress is very less. In India or at the U-20 World Championships, there is no mental stress for me. I got to know the reasons why I didn’t perform well there (U-20 Worlds), and I will work on them and improve my game.”

Commenting on the conditions in Chennai, Choudhary remarked that the atmosphere and the track were conducive to his performance. “The circle is nice, and the warm weather suited me well. At the U-20 World Championships, it was much colder, and that posed a challenge.”

Looking ahead, Choudhary is preparing for the Junior Nationals, where he aims to peak again. He’s also keen on the transition from junior to senior competition, knowing that the challenges will only increase as the weight of the shot put rises.

However, he remains confident in his abilities: “If you’re doing well at the junior level, you’ll do the same at the senior level.”

Choudhary draws inspiration from some of the world’s top shot putters, including Olympic gold medallist Ryan Crouser, whom he admires for his technical proficiency and unique work ethic.

Among Indian athletes, Tajinderpal Singh Toor is his favourite, although he also respects the achievements of discus thrower Shakti Singh.

The next stop for Choudhary is the Junior Nationals. As he continues to rise, his journey is one to watch out for.