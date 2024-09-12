MagazineBuy Print

Avinash Sable, Diamond League Finals 2024: Preview, start list, when and where to watch?

Diamond League Final: Here is all you need to know before Avinash Sable takes the field in Brussels for his maiden Diamond League season finale.

Published : Sep 12, 2024 13:35 IST , Chennai

Team Sportstar
Avinash Mukund Sable in action.
Avinash Mukund Sable in action. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Avinash Mukund Sable in action. | Photo Credit: AP

Indian steeplechaser Avinash Sable will be in action on Friday in his maiden appearance at the Diamond League season finale in Brussels, after finishing 11th in the Paris Olympic Games.

National record-holding 3000m steeplechaser Sable, finished 14th in the overall Diamond League standings with three points from two meetings. But four athletes ranked higher than him -- Lamecha Girma (injured) of Ethiopia, Geordie Beamish of New Zealand, Ryuji Mura of Japan and Hillary Bor of the USA -- pulled out, allowing Sable to participate in the season final top 12.

Prize money for the Diamond League season finale champion
Each Diamond League season finale champion is awarded a ‘Diamond Trophy’, USD 30,000 prize money and a wild card for the World Athletics Championships. The runner-up gets USD 12,000.

Five meetings out of the 14 in the Diamond League series across the world this season had men’s 3000m steeplechase event.

READ | Neeraj Chopra, Avinash Sable to compete in Diamond League final in Brussels

The 29-year-old Sable had finished sixth with a national record time of 8:09.91 -- bettering his own earlier mark -- in the Paris leg of the Diamond League on July 7. He was 14th at the Silesia leg with a time of 8:29.96 on August 25.

-PTI

Men’s 3000m steeplechase final entry list
Daniel Arce (ESP)
Abderrafia Bouassel (MAR)
Soufiane Bakkali (MAR)
Samuel Firewu (ETH)
Mohamed Amin Jhinaoui (TUN)
Abraham Kibiwot (KEN)
Wilberforce Chemiat Kones (KEN)
Avinash Mukund Sable (IND)
Amos Serem (KEN)
Abrham Sime (ETH)
Mohamed Tindouft (MAR)
Getnet Wale (ETH)

WHEN AND WHERE TO WATCH

When does Avinash Sable’s Diamond League Final start in Brussels?

Avinash Sable’s Diamond League Final will start at 12:39 AM IST on September 14, 2023.

Where to watch Avinash Sable’s Diamond League Final on TV in India?

Avinash Sable’s Diamond League Final will be available on the  Viacom18 network.

Where to live stream Avinash Sable’s Diamond League Final in India?

The live streaming of Avinash Sable’s Diamond League Final will be available on  JioCinema.

