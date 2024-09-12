MagazineBuy Print

Chess Olympiad 2024, Round 2: Indians in action, board pairings, rankings, live streaming info

Indian men’s and women’s teams to face Iceland and the Czech Republic, respectively in the second round of the Chess Olympiad 2024.

Published : Sep 12, 2024 16:14 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
India’s R. Praggnanandhaa and Arjun Erigaisi during the first round of Chess Olympiad 2024.
India’s R. Praggnanandhaa and Arjun Erigaisi during the first round of Chess Olympiad 2024. | Photo Credit: Michał Walusza
India's R. Praggnanandhaa and Arjun Erigaisi during the first round of Chess Olympiad 2024. | Photo Credit: Michał Walusza

The Indian men’s team will take on Iceland in the second round of the open section of the Chess Olympiad 2024 at the SYMA Sports and Conference Centre in Budapest, Hungary on Thursday.

In the women’s section, India will face Czech Republic in the second round after triumphing over Jamaica 3.5-0.5 in the opening round.

READ THE FULL PREVIEW HERE

The Indian team beat Morocco 4-0 in the first round of the open section.

INDIA BOARD PAIRINGS FOR ROUND 2

OPEN SECTION | INDIA VS ICELAND
Board 1: D. Gukesh vs Vignir Vatnar Stefansson
Board 2: Arjun Erigaisi vs Hannes Stefansson
Board 3: Vidit Gujrathi vs Hilmir Freyr Heimisson
Board 4: Pentala Harikrishna vs Helgi Ass Gretarsson
WOMEN’S SECTION | INDIA vs CZECH REPUBLIC
Board 1: Harika Dronavalli vs Julia Movsesian
Board 2: Divya Deshmukh vs Natalie Kanakova
Board 3: Vantika Agarwal vs Tereza Rodshtein
Board 4: Tania Sachdev vs Martina Korenova

LIVE STREAMING INFO

Where to watch the live stream of the Chess Olympiad 2024?

The live streaming of the Chess Olympiad 2024 will be available on the FIDE  YouTube channel.

Which TV channel will broadcast the Chess Olympiad 2024 chess?

There has been no official announcement for the broadcasting of the Chess Olympiad 2024 in India.

INDIA ROUND 1 RESULT
OPEN SECTION - India 4-0 Morocco
WOMEN’S SECTION - India 3.5-0.5 Jamaica
INDIA’S RANKING AFTER ROUND 1
OPEN SECTION - 1st
WOMEN’S SECTION - 73rd

