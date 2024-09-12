Chess Olympiad 2024, Round 2: Indians in action, board pairings, rankings, live streaming info

The Indian men’s team will take on Iceland in the second round of the open section of the Chess Olympiad 2024 at the SYMA Sports and Conference Centre in Budapest, Hungary on Thursday.

In the women’s section, India will face Czech Republic in the second round after triumphing over Jamaica 3.5-0.5 in the opening round.

The Indian team beat Morocco 4-0 in the first round of the open section.

INDIA BOARD PAIRINGS FOR ROUND 2

OPEN SECTION | INDIA VS ICELAND Board 1: D. Gukesh vs Vignir Vatnar Stefansson Board 2: Arjun Erigaisi vs Hannes Stefansson Board 3: Vidit Gujrathi vs Hilmir Freyr Heimisson Board 4: Pentala Harikrishna vs Helgi Ass Gretarsson

WOMEN’S SECTION | INDIA vs CZECH REPUBLIC Board 1: Harika Dronavalli vs Julia Movsesian Board 2: Divya Deshmukh vs Natalie Kanakova Board 3: Vantika Agarwal vs Tereza Rodshtein Board 4: Tania Sachdev vs Martina Korenova

LIVE STREAMING INFO

Where to watch the live stream of the Chess Olympiad 2024?

The live streaming of the Chess Olympiad 2024 will be available on the FIDE YouTube channel.

Which TV channel will broadcast the Chess Olympiad 2024 chess?

There has been no official announcement for the broadcasting of the Chess Olympiad 2024 in India.

INDIA ROUND 1 RESULT OPEN SECTION - India 4-0 Morocco WOMEN’S SECTION - India 3.5-0.5 Jamaica