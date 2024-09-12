The Indian men’s team will take on Iceland in the second round of the open section of the Chess Olympiad 2024 at the SYMA Sports and Conference Centre in Budapest, Hungary on Thursday.
In the women’s section, India will face Czech Republic in the second round after triumphing over Jamaica 3.5-0.5 in the opening round.
The Indian team beat Morocco 4-0 in the first round of the open section.
INDIA BOARD PAIRINGS FOR ROUND 2
OPEN SECTION | INDIA VS ICELAND
WOMEN’S SECTION | INDIA vs CZECH REPUBLIC
LIVE STREAMING INFO
Where to watch the live stream of the Chess Olympiad 2024?
The live streaming of the Chess Olympiad 2024 will be available on the FIDE YouTube channel.
Which TV channel will broadcast the Chess Olympiad 2024 chess?
There has been no official announcement for the broadcasting of the Chess Olympiad 2024 in India.
INDIA ROUND 1 RESULT
INDIA’S RANKING AFTER ROUND 1
Latest on Sportstar
- Davis Cup finals 2024: Germany set to advance after 3-0 win over Chile
- Duleep Trophy Live Score, 2nd Round Day 1: Ruturaj at crease after Ishan departs, India C 299/3 vs India B; India A 243/7, vs India D
- Ishan Kishan slams century on Duleep Trophy return
- Chess Olympiad 2024, Round 2: Indians in action, board pairings, rankings, live streaming info
- Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta agrees on new contract until 2027: Report
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE