Davis Cup finals 2024: Germany set to advance after a 2-0 win over Chile

Maximilian Marterer and Yannick Hanfmann cruised to straight-set victories on Thursday, giving Germany a 2-0 lead over Chile and virtually securing their spot in the Davis Cup Finals this November. Competing on indoor hard courts in Zhuhai, China, Marterer defeated Tomas Barrios Vera 6-1, 6-3, followed by Hanfmann’s 7-5, 6-4 win over Alejandro Tabilo. A doubles match was scheduled for later.

This week, four groups are battling in four cities, aiming to qualify for the Final 8 knockout stage in Malaga, Spain, in November. The top two teams from each group will advance. Despite missing No. 2-ranked Alexander Zverev, Germany swept Slovakia 3-0 in their opening match on Tuesday. Meanwhile, Chile had lost its first match to the United States on Wednesday.

Later on Thursday in Europe, the Netherlands and Brazil will face off in Bologna, Italy, both seeking their first wins in Group A. Last year’s runner-up, Australia, will aim for a 2-0 record as they take on the Czech Republic in Valencia, Spain, while 2022 champions Canada will look to do the same against Finland in Group D in Manchester, England.

On Wednesday, the United States, Spain, defending champion Italy, and Britain all secured victories in their opening group matches.