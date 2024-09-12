MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Davis Cup finals 2024: Germany set to advance after a 2-0 win over Chile

Maximilian Marterer and Yannick Hanfmann cruised to straight-set victories on Thursday, giving Germany a 2-0 lead over Chile and virtually securing their spot in the Davis Cup Finals.

Published : Sep 12, 2024 14:37 IST , ZHUHAI, China - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Germany’s Maximilian Marterer in action.
Germany’s Maximilian Marterer in action. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

Germany’s Maximilian Marterer in action. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Maximilian Marterer and Yannick Hanfmann cruised to straight-set victories on Thursday, giving Germany a 2-0 lead over Chile and virtually securing their spot in the Davis Cup Finals this November. Competing on indoor hard courts in Zhuhai, China, Marterer defeated Tomas Barrios Vera 6-1, 6-3, followed by Hanfmann’s 7-5, 6-4 win over Alejandro Tabilo. A doubles match was scheduled for later.

This week, four groups are battling in four cities, aiming to qualify for the Final 8 knockout stage in Malaga, Spain, in November. The top two teams from each group will advance. Despite missing No. 2-ranked Alexander Zverev, Germany swept Slovakia 3-0 in their opening match on Tuesday. Meanwhile, Chile had lost its first match to the United States on Wednesday.

READ | Davis Cup finals 2024: US, Spain, Italy and Britain win their opening group matches

Later on Thursday in Europe, the Netherlands and Brazil will face off in Bologna, Italy, both seeking their first wins in Group A. Last year’s runner-up, Australia, will aim for a 2-0 record as they take on the Czech Republic in Valencia, Spain, while 2022 champions Canada will look to do the same against Finland in Group D in Manchester, England.

On Wednesday, the United States, Spain, defending champion Italy, and Britain all secured victories in their opening group matches.

Related Topics

Davis Cup /

Germany /

Maximilian Marterer /

Yannick Hanfmann /

Chile

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Duleep Trophy Live Score, 2nd Round Day 1: Ishan Kishan nears 100; India C 254/2 vs India B; Fifty up for Mulani, Kotian; India A 229/6, vs India D
    Team Sportstar
  2. Davis Cup finals 2024: Germany set to advance after a 2-0 win over Chile
    Team Sportstar
  3. Siddharth Choudhary eyes Junior Nationals after shot put gold and meet record at South Asian Junior Athletics Championship 2024
    Anjali Joshi
  4. Rashid Khan returns as Afghanistan names squad for ODI series against South Africa
    Team Sportstar
  5. Manu Bhaker rested, Rhythm Sangwan to compete in two events in ISSF World Cup Final
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Sport isn’t only about winning — it has lessons to teach us

Ayon Sengupta
Peerless: When Armand Duplantis enters an event now, his only real competition is with himself. What else can you expect from the man who has broken the world record 10 times over the last four years.

One small centimetre for man, a giant leap for Armand Duplantis

Jonathan Selvaraj
+ SEE all Stories

More on Tennis

  1. Davis Cup finals 2024: Germany set to advance after a 2-0 win over Chile
    Team Sportstar
  2. Davis Cup finals 2024: US, Spain, Italy and Britain win their opening group matches
    AP
  3. Davis Cup 2024: India captain Rohit Rajpal expects an even tie against Sweden
    Kamesh Srinivasan
  4. US Open 2024 review: Jannik Sinner’s historic win; redemption for Sabalenka
    Paul Fein
  5. Davis Cup finals 2024: United States takes winning 2-0 lead over Chile in China
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Duleep Trophy Live Score, 2nd Round Day 1: Ishan Kishan nears 100; India C 254/2 vs India B; Fifty up for Mulani, Kotian; India A 229/6, vs India D
    Team Sportstar
  2. Davis Cup finals 2024: Germany set to advance after a 2-0 win over Chile
    Team Sportstar
  3. Siddharth Choudhary eyes Junior Nationals after shot put gold and meet record at South Asian Junior Athletics Championship 2024
    Anjali Joshi
  4. Rashid Khan returns as Afghanistan names squad for ODI series against South Africa
    Team Sportstar
  5. Manu Bhaker rested, Rhythm Sangwan to compete in two events in ISSF World Cup Final
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment