MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Duleep Trophy: Mulani, Kotian rescue India A from debacle as their team mounts 288 on Day 1 against India D

Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh and Vidwath Kaverappa took two wickets each for but Mulani’s patience and clinical batting denied India A an all-out on Day 1.

Published : Sep 12, 2024 18:11 IST , Anantapur - 3 MINS READ

Abhishek Saini
Abhishek Saini
File photo: Shams Mulani (left) and Tanush Kotian (right) put together a 91 runs for the seventh wicket, salvaging India A from 144 for six, as the side refused to get batted out on the opening day.
File photo: Shams Mulani (left) and Tanush Kotian (right) put together a 91 runs for the seventh wicket, salvaging India A from 144 for six, as the side refused to get batted out on the opening day. | Photo Credit: Emmanual Yogini/The Hindu
infoIcon

File photo: Shams Mulani (left) and Tanush Kotian (right) put together a 91 runs for the seventh wicket, salvaging India A from 144 for six, as the side refused to get batted out on the opening day. | Photo Credit: Emmanual Yogini/The Hindu

Shams Mulani (88 n.o., 174b, 8x4, 3x6) led India A’s charge and saw that its batting lasted the day against India D in the second-round Duleep Trophy fixture at the Rural Development Trust Stadium in Anantapur on Thursday.

He found support in state-mate Tanush Kotian and the two put together 91 runs for the seventh wicket, salvaging the side from 144 for six. Khaleel Ahmed joined Mulani and compounded India D’s misery when he helped himself to three boundaries. The two got India A to 288 for eight at Stumps.

Mulani put up a clinic in playing close to the body and punching off his backfoot as he pocketed three boundaries through the point region off Arshdeep Singh and Vidwath Kaverappa. He swayed out of the line when Arshdeep probed him with bouncers, but indulged himself in a hook shot over the fine leg fence when the left-arm seamer erred and went down the leg.

File photo: Mulani was the standout player for India A as he remained unbeaten on 88 off 174 balls, helping India A to a respectable score on the first day.
File photo: Mulani was the standout player for India A as he remained unbeaten on 88 off 174 balls, helping India A to a respectable score on the first day. | Photo Credit: Emmanual Yogini/The Hindu
lightbox-info

File photo: Mulani was the standout player for India A as he remained unbeaten on 88 off 174 balls, helping India A to a respectable score on the first day. | Photo Credit: Emmanual Yogini/The Hindu

India D’s favourable match up in off-spinner Saransh Jain did little to unsettle Mulani who established early bragging rights with a six over mid wicket. Mulani went aerial against Saurabh Kumar too, depositing a length delivery over long-on to reach his half-century in 75 deliveries.

Kotian also reserved his strikes for the spinners, driving through covers to breach the fence. He drew from his share of luck, slashing outside off against Saurabh and Saransh and beating the slip fielder on both occasions. But it ran out when his miscued heave went to mid-on off Saurabh, ending the partnership with his Mumbai teammate nine short of a ton.

AS IT HAPPENED: Duleep Trophy, India A vs India D Highlights

In the morning session, India A’s top order submitted to the pacers’ enquiries outside the off stump. Mayank Agarwal lasted only 14 deliveries and was the first to poke away from his body and hole out at first slip.

His opening partner Pratham Singh looked intent on riding out the early phase by shouldering arms. But his approach was ambushed by a Kaverappa bouncer and he holed out to fine-leg.

Riyan Parag pulled India A out of the early rut with his 29-ball 37. His charge started when he took on Kaverappa, picking him over mid off for six runs. He tallied 12 runs off an Arshdeep over with boundaries through point and covers, But it was a case of one slog too many when Parag slogged and edged to first slip against Arshdeep.

File photo: Parag pulled India A out of the early rut with his 29-ball 37 but was eventually caught at first slip off Arshdeep.
File photo: Parag pulled India A out of the early rut with his 29-ball 37 but was eventually caught at first slip off Arshdeep. | Photo Credit: PTI
lightbox-info

File photo: Parag pulled India A out of the early rut with his 29-ball 37 but was eventually caught at first slip off Arshdeep. | Photo Credit: PTI

Tilak Varma’s painstaking watch was wasted when he found himself cramped inside his crease on Saransh’s full delivery and handed an edge to Shreyas Iyer at slip. Harshit Rana forced Shashwat Rawat into a slash outside off for yet another catch in the slip cordon, leaving India A staring down the barrel at 93 for five.

Kumar Kushagra seemed to have cracked the code when he built a 51-run sixth-wicket partnership, but even he could not resist the urge to drive at a full-length delivery from Arshdeep and was picked at gully.

Related Topics

Duleep Trophy /

Shams Mulani /

Tanush Kotian /

Riyan Parag

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Duleep Trophy: Mulani, Kotian rescue India A from debacle as their team mounts 288 on Day 1 against India D
    Abhishek Saini
  2. ISL 2024-25: Anwar Ali to miss league opener, club strategising for his return: East Bengal coach Cuadrat
    PTI
  3. Global Chess League can create superstars and help increase fanbase, says Koneru Humpy
    V. V. Subrahmanyam
  4. IOA chief PT Usha issues show cause notice to treasurer Yadav following complaint of sports code violation
    PTI
  5. Loss, glory and acceptance: Vikram Partap Singh looks to shine in Indian Super League without his biggest cheerleader
    Neeladri Bhattacharjee
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Sport isn’t only about winning — it has lessons to teach us

Ayon Sengupta
Peerless: When Armand Duplantis enters an event now, his only real competition is with himself. What else can you expect from the man who has broken the world record 10 times over the last four years.

One small centimetre for man, a giant leap for Armand Duplantis

Jonathan Selvaraj
+ SEE all Stories

More on Domestic

  1. Duleep Trophy: Mulani, Kotian rescue India A from debacle as their team mounts 288 on Day 1 against India D
    Abhishek Saini
  2. Duleep Trophy 2024: Without key players, India A looks to beat odds and return to winning ways against India D
    Abhishek Saini
  3. Buchi Babu Tournament: Hyderabad beats Chhattisgarh by 243 runs to clinch title
    S. Dipak Ragav
  4. Buchi Babu final: Rohit Rayudu, Tanay Thyagarajan star as Hyderabad takes charge on day two
    S. Dipak Ragav
  5. Duleep Trophy 2024: Mayank Agarwal named India A captain after Shubman Gill’s selection for Bangladesh series
    Abhishek Saini
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Duleep Trophy: Mulani, Kotian rescue India A from debacle as their team mounts 288 on Day 1 against India D
    Abhishek Saini
  2. ISL 2024-25: Anwar Ali to miss league opener, club strategising for his return: East Bengal coach Cuadrat
    PTI
  3. Global Chess League can create superstars and help increase fanbase, says Koneru Humpy
    V. V. Subrahmanyam
  4. IOA chief PT Usha issues show cause notice to treasurer Yadav following complaint of sports code violation
    PTI
  5. Loss, glory and acceptance: Vikram Partap Singh looks to shine in Indian Super League without his biggest cheerleader
    Neeladri Bhattacharjee
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment