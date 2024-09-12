Duleep Trophy: Mulani, Kotian rescue India A from debacle as their team mounts 288 on Day 1 against India D

Shams Mulani (88 n.o., 174b, 8x4, 3x6) led India A’s charge and saw that its batting lasted the day against India D in the second-round Duleep Trophy fixture at the Rural Development Trust Stadium in Anantapur on Thursday.

He found support in state-mate Tanush Kotian and the two put together 91 runs for the seventh wicket, salvaging the side from 144 for six. Khaleel Ahmed joined Mulani and compounded India D’s misery when he helped himself to three boundaries. The two got India A to 288 for eight at Stumps.

Mulani put up a clinic in playing close to the body and punching off his backfoot as he pocketed three boundaries through the point region off Arshdeep Singh and Vidwath Kaverappa. He swayed out of the line when Arshdeep probed him with bouncers, but indulged himself in a hook shot over the fine leg fence when the left-arm seamer erred and went down the leg.

File photo: Mulani was the standout player for India A as he remained unbeaten on 88 off 174 balls, helping India A to a respectable score on the first day. | Photo Credit: Emmanual Yogini/The Hindu

India D’s favourable match up in off-spinner Saransh Jain did little to unsettle Mulani who established early bragging rights with a six over mid wicket. Mulani went aerial against Saurabh Kumar too, depositing a length delivery over long-on to reach his half-century in 75 deliveries.

Kotian also reserved his strikes for the spinners, driving through covers to breach the fence. He drew from his share of luck, slashing outside off against Saurabh and Saransh and beating the slip fielder on both occasions. But it ran out when his miscued heave went to mid-on off Saurabh, ending the partnership with his Mumbai teammate nine short of a ton.

In the morning session, India A’s top order submitted to the pacers’ enquiries outside the off stump. Mayank Agarwal lasted only 14 deliveries and was the first to poke away from his body and hole out at first slip.

His opening partner Pratham Singh looked intent on riding out the early phase by shouldering arms. But his approach was ambushed by a Kaverappa bouncer and he holed out to fine-leg.

Riyan Parag pulled India A out of the early rut with his 29-ball 37. His charge started when he took on Kaverappa, picking him over mid off for six runs. He tallied 12 runs off an Arshdeep over with boundaries through point and covers, But it was a case of one slog too many when Parag slogged and edged to first slip against Arshdeep.

File photo: Parag pulled India A out of the early rut with his 29-ball 37 but was eventually caught at first slip off Arshdeep. | Photo Credit: PTI

Tilak Varma’s painstaking watch was wasted when he found himself cramped inside his crease on Saransh’s full delivery and handed an edge to Shreyas Iyer at slip. Harshit Rana forced Shashwat Rawat into a slash outside off for yet another catch in the slip cordon, leaving India A staring down the barrel at 93 for five.

Kumar Kushagra seemed to have cracked the code when he built a 51-run sixth-wicket partnership, but even he could not resist the urge to drive at a full-length delivery from Arshdeep and was picked at gully.