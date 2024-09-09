Buchi Babu final: Rohit Rayudu, Tanay Thyagarajan star as Hyderabad takes charge on day two

Rohit Rayudu slammed a brilliant 155 (260b, 8x4, 8x6) to power Hyderabad into a commanding position against Chhattisgarh on day two of the Buchi Babu tournament final at the NPR College ground here on Monday.

If it was his defensive technique and temperament that shone brightly on the opening day, Rohit showed he was equally adept at wielding the long handle on the second day. His knock ensured Hyderabad posted a total of 417 in the first innings.

Hyderabad’s spinners then backed up the efforts of their batters by running through the Chhattisgarh top-order and reduced their opponents to 145 for eight at stumps. Rohit opened the floodgates by accounting for the first two wickets with his off-spin before left-arm spinners Tanay Thyagarajan (three for 40) and Aniket Reddy (three for 45) took over.

ALSO READ | Abhirath Reddy and Rohit Rayudu give Hyderabad strong start against Chhattisgarh on opening day

Earlier, Rohit - who started cautiously - switched gears seamlessly into attack mode after his side lost two early wickets. The 30-year-old smashed left-arm spinner Shashank Tiwari for a boundary down the ground, followed by a swept six to move into his 90s. He brought up his century in style, sweeping off-spinner Sahban Khan over midwicket for a maximum. He continued his onslaught and smoked pacer Vasudev Bareth for two sixes in one over. First, he stood tall and punched elegantly over the cover boundary and, two balls later, pulled him over square-leg to reach his 150. He found good support from Aniketh Reddy, and the duo stitched a 101-run stand (109 balls) for the ninth wicket and took the game away from Amandeep Khare’s men.