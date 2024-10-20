New Zealand’s Amelia Kerr, with 15 wickets in the ongoing women’s T20 World Cup, became the most successful bowler in a single edition of the tournament.

She surpassed England’s Anya Shrubsole and Australia’s Megan Schutt, who had taken 13 wickets in 2014 and 2020, respectively. Interestingly, the Proteas’ Nonkululeko Mlaba, who has taken 12 wickets in 2024, is next on the list.

On Sunday, in the final against South Africa at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Kerr, despite suffering from cramps, took two wickets in the same over to swing the momentum in her side’s favour.

The 24-year-old all-rounder struck with the very first ball of the 10th over to send opposition skipper Laura Wolvaardt back into the hut. That having dented the South African dugout’s confidence to a considerable extent already, Kerr inflicted further damage when she removed Anneke Bosch off the last ball of the over.

She returned in the death to account for Annerie Dercksen’s wicket. By then the writing was already on the wall.