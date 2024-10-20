MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Suzie Bates surpasses Mithali Raj to become most capped player in women’s international cricket

The women’s T20 World Cup final at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium is set to be the all-rounder’s 334th outing in the Kiwis’ kit.

Published : Oct 20, 2024 19:18 IST , DUBAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
New Zealand’s Suzie Bates bats during the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2024.
New Zealand’s Suzie Bates bats during the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2024. | Photo Credit: AP Photo/Altaf Qadri
infoIcon

New Zealand’s Suzie Bates bats during the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2024. | Photo Credit: AP Photo/Altaf Qadri

Former New Zealand captain Suzie Bates on Sunday became the most capped player in women’s international cricket when she was named in the playing eleven for her side’s T20 World Cup summit clash against South Africa.

The final at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium is set to be the all-rounder’s 334th outing in the Kiwis’ kit. The 37-year-old had made her international debut back in March 4, 2006, in an ODI against India at Lincoln. The venue eventually turned out to be her happy hunting ground, with her going on to score 843 runs in WODIs at the venue - the most by a cricketer in the format at the stadium.

Follow the women’s T20 World Cup final between South Africa and New Zealand LIVE

In 163 WODI appearances, Bates has amassed 5,718 runs at an average of 40.55, with a personal best of 168. In women’s T20Is she has scored 4552 runs in 170 matches. While at it, she has also fetched 78 (WODIs) and 59 (WT20Is) wickets with her pace.

Bates also owns the record of scoring the most runs in the shortest format. In fact, she is the only cricketer to cross the 4,500-run mark. India’s Harmanpreet Kaur, in second place, has a deficit of close to 1000 runs.

MOST INTERNATIONAL APPEARANCES IN WOMEN’S CRICKET
Suzie Bates (New Zealand) – 334
Mithali Raj (India) – 333
Ellyse Perry (Australia) – 322
Harmanpreet Kaur (India) – 316
Charlotte Edwards (England) – 309

Related Topics

Suzie Bates /

Mithali Raj /

New Zealand

Latest on Sportstar

  1. IND vs NZ, 1st Test: Rohit lauds India’s valiant effort despite loss, believes there’s no reason to panic yet
    Dhruva Prasad
  2. South Africa vs New Zealand LIVE Score, Women’s T20 World Cup Final Updates: Khaka removes Plimmer early; NZ 20/1 (2)
    Team Sportstar
  3. Mohammedan SC vs Kerala Blasters FC LIVE Score, ISL 2024-25: MSC 0-0 KBFC; Noah, Luna start for Tuskers
    Team Sportstar
  4. From India’s horror morning to New Zealand ending win drought: List of records broken during IND vs NZ first Test
    Team Sportstar
  5. Suzie Bates surpasses Mithali Raj to become most capped player in women’s international cricket
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Age of excess is blurring line between good and the great

Ayon Sengupta
Bowing out on a high: P. R. Sreejesh, India’s legendary hockey goalkeeper, ended his career with an Olympic medal from Paris.

The P.R. Sreejesh interview: Miracle man of Kizhakkambalam

Pranay Rajiv
+ SEE all Stories

More on T20 World Cup

  1. Suzie Bates surpasses Mithali Raj to become most capped player in women’s international cricket
    Team Sportstar
  2. Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 Final, South Africa vs New Zealand LIVE Updates in pictures: Wolvaardt wins toss, opts to bowl
    Team Sportstar
  3. South Africa vs New Zealand Dream11 Fantasy Team Prediction: Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 final probable playing XI, squads
    Team Sportstar
  4. South Africa vs New Zealand live streaming details: When and where to watch the Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 final?
    Team Sportstar
  5. Women’s T20 World Cup 2024: Devine and Co. embrace chaos, seal spot in summit clash against South Africa
    Lavanya Lakshmi Narayanan
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. IND vs NZ, 1st Test: Rohit lauds India’s valiant effort despite loss, believes there’s no reason to panic yet
    Dhruva Prasad
  2. South Africa vs New Zealand LIVE Score, Women’s T20 World Cup Final Updates: Khaka removes Plimmer early; NZ 20/1 (2)
    Team Sportstar
  3. Mohammedan SC vs Kerala Blasters FC LIVE Score, ISL 2024-25: MSC 0-0 KBFC; Noah, Luna start for Tuskers
    Team Sportstar
  4. From India’s horror morning to New Zealand ending win drought: List of records broken during IND vs NZ first Test
    Team Sportstar
  5. Suzie Bates surpasses Mithali Raj to become most capped player in women’s international cricket
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment