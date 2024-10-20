Former New Zealand captain Suzie Bates on Sunday became the most capped player in women’s international cricket when she was named in the playing eleven for her side’s T20 World Cup summit clash against South Africa.

The final at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium is set to be the all-rounder’s 334th outing in the Kiwis’ kit. The 37-year-old had made her international debut back in March 4, 2006, in an ODI against India at Lincoln. The venue eventually turned out to be her happy hunting ground, with her going on to score 843 runs in WODIs at the venue - the most by a cricketer in the format at the stadium.

In 163 WODI appearances, Bates has amassed 5,718 runs at an average of 40.55, with a personal best of 168. In women’s T20Is she has scored 4552 runs in 170 matches. While at it, she has also fetched 78 (WODIs) and 59 (WT20Is) wickets with her pace.

Bates also owns the record of scoring the most runs in the shortest format. In fact, she is the only cricketer to cross the 4,500-run mark. India’s Harmanpreet Kaur, in second place, has a deficit of close to 1000 runs.