IND vs NZ, 1st Test: Rohit lauds India’s valiant effort despite loss, believes there’s no reason to panic yet

India skipper Rohit Sharma minced no words when admitting that electing to bat first in overcast conditions was a ‘misjudgment’ on his part. He was equally emphatic in emphasising that his team was going to play a ‘fearless’ brand of cricket after India’s eight-wicket defeat to New Zealand in the first Test on Sunday.

“We went out there and played fearless cricket. Some of the shots these guys played in the middle, knowing that we were 350 runs behind, show what I am talking about. That is how it is going to stay here. If we find ourselves ahead in the game, we are not going to change our attitude.

“On the other hand, even when we are behind the game, we are going to try and see how we can put pressure on the opposition. Some of the Test matches we played recently show what I am talking about. We are not going to play with the fear of losing a Test match or changing our mindset,” he told reporters after the match.

Rohit’s team was coming off a miraculous win against Bangladesh in Kanpur, where it managed to produce a result despite two entire days being washed out due to rain.

India defied the odds in that game, scoring at over eight runs an over in the first innings to giving enough time to its bowlers to bowl Bangladesh out a second time.

In Bengaluru, with their backs against the wall and a 356-run deficit looming, the Indian batters adopted an aggressive approach right from the start, with Rohit leading the way.

Rohit Sharma scored a 63-ball-52 in the second innings, helping his side recover from a 350-plus run lead at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium(KSCA) in Bengaluru. | Photo Credit: K. Murali Kumar/The Hindu

Especially during Sarfaraz Khan and Rishabh Pant’s counterattacking 177-run partnership for the fourth wicket, the Kiwis were under the pump and the match seemed to be slipping away from their grasp.

“In the second innings with the bat, to come out and play like that, it felt like we were ahead in the game at one stage. It didn’t feel like we were 350 runs behind, and that is something I am really proud of. When the guys are showing that kind of attitude with the bat, it shows that the mindset is very clear, and the guys want to go out there with freedom.”

The batters’ intent signalled they had been granted the license to not curb their instincts, with India losing its first wicket in the second innings to a rash shot when Yashasvi Jaiswal stepped out compulsively to Ajaz Patel after giving the team a good start with his skipper.

However, there was no let-up as even Virat Kohli bought into the team’s philosophy and none of the batters seemed to be carrying the ignominious yoke of the first innings.

Selection headache

Though the team management’s messaging around intent is crystal clear, it is likely to face a selection conundrum for the second Test in Pune.

With Shubman Gill having recovered from a stiff neck and Sarfaraz Khan amassing a 150, the axe may fall on KL Rahul, who didn’t do himself a favour with scores of 0 and 12 in this Test.

Though Rohit didn’t want to read too much into this match, he said that Sarfaraz’s knock was a good sign for the team going ahead.

“We don’t change our mindset based on one game or one series. The message is passed on to them quite early and they know exactly where they stand and what the situation is.

“Anyone who gets an opportunity will have to try and make an impact in the game. It is always nice to have these sorts of players waiting to play the game. It was unfortunate that Shubman missed this game and Sarfaraz took that opportunity, got a big hundred, and that’s a good sign for the team,” he said.

“I am not going to look into this Test match too much, because those three hours [on Day 2] are not going to dictate what this team is. It would be very unfair for us to look at those three hours and start judging the players. It is important to keep a consistent message to the group, which is to try and make a way into the game even under pressure,” Rohit added.

Sarfaraz Khan scored 150 in the second innings, his first century, which helped India take a lead of over 100 runs against New Zealand in Bengaluru. | Photo Credit: K. Murali Kumar/The Hindu

India is a slow starter, and three of its last five Test defeats at home have come in the first game of a series. Thus, despite the loss, a first against New Zealand at home in 36 years, India finds itself in familiar territory and Rohit believes there is no reason to panic.

“We have lost such games earlier and have made comebacks. This team is not going to give it up so easily. We are going to keep fighting till it’s over... I feel there are a lot of good things that have happened in this game. I am very proud of each and every one to go and play like that with that attitude. We know what to expect in Pune and where we lie as a team.

“It is about keeping a very calm atmosphere and not sending panic messages. It is important to stay strong and see how we can nail that second game,” he said.