MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

BAN vs SA, Test: Bangladesh chooses to move on from Shakib Al Hasan for South Africa series

The two-Test series is the first international cricket fixture in Bangladesh since a student-led revolution toppled premier Sheikh Hasina in August.

Published : Oct 20, 2024 16:46 IST , Dhaka - 2 MINS READ

AFP
Bangladesh called up uncapped left-arm spinner Hasan Murad to replace retiring Shakib after security fears led the former captain to cancel plans to return home.
Bangladesh called up uncapped left-arm spinner Hasan Murad to replace retiring Shakib after security fears led the former captain to cancel plans to return home. | Photo Credit: PTI
infoIcon

Bangladesh called up uncapped left-arm spinner Hasan Murad to replace retiring Shakib after security fears led the former captain to cancel plans to return home. | Photo Credit: PTI

Bangladesh captain Najmul Hossain Shanto said his men were focused on the challenge of South Africa rather than their missing all-rounder Shakib al Hasan ahead of Monday’s first Test in Mirpur.

The two-Test series is the first international cricket fixture in Bangladesh since a student-led revolution toppled premier Sheikh Hasina in August.

The series carries points towards the World Test Championship (WTC), with the final in England next year. South Africa currently is sixth in the standings with Bangladesh seventh.

Bangladesh called up uncapped left-arm spinner Hasan Murad to replace retiring Shakib after security fears led the former captain to cancel plans to return home.

Shakib announced his retirement from international cricket last month but said that he wanted to play one last red-ball series at home.

Najmul (right) told reporters that it was of little use to think of Shakib’s (left) exclusion as the team could not control it and that they were focussed only on positive results.
Najmul (right) told reporters that it was of little use to think of Shakib’s (left) exclusion as the team could not control it and that they were focussed only on positive results. | Photo Credit: PTI
lightbox-info

Najmul (right) told reporters that it was of little use to think of Shakib’s (left) exclusion as the team could not control it and that they were focussed only on positive results. | Photo Credit: PTI

But the 37-year-old was also a former lawmaker in the government ousted by the revolution, and his links to Hasina have made him a target of public anger.

ALSO READ: Mohammed Shami bowls to India assistant coach Abhishek Nayar for an hour after end of India vs New Zealand Test

“It will only be a waste of time if we think too much about this, since we cannot control it,” Najmul told reporters Sunday, on the eve of the match at Mirpur, near the capital Dhaka.

“These two Tests are very important to us... Players are preparing and focusing on cricket only.”

‘Nice, hot and sweaty’

Stand-in skipper Aiden Markram said the South Africans were acclimatising to the “nice, hot and sweaty” conditions in Dhaka but said there was little relief at the news they would not be facing Shakib.

“Ultimately, they’ve still got a really strong squad, and really strong in their home conditions as well,” Markram told reporters.

Bangladesh’s super spin-friendly wickets will be an added “exciting challenge”, he said.

“The spin is a big talking point, especially being from South Africa,” he said. “We don’t get conditions like that at home.”

Bangladesh’s super spin-friendly wickets will be an added “exciting challenge”, South Africa’s stand-in skipper Aiden Markram
Bangladesh’s super spin-friendly wickets will be an added “exciting challenge”, South Africa’s stand-in skipper Aiden Markram | Photo Credit: Getty Images
lightbox-info

Bangladesh’s super spin-friendly wickets will be an added “exciting challenge”, South Africa’s stand-in skipper Aiden Markram | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Bangladesh will start the series with a stand in-coach, Phil Simmons, after Chandika Hathurusingha was suspended on Tuesday for alleged misconduct, charges he denies.

Najmul said the former West Indies all-rounder was a “great coach” but accepted it would take time for the new system to settle in.

ALSO READ: Tamim Iqbal: After playing Test cricket for 24 years, the fact that Bangladesh still talks about improvement is not pleasant

“He is trying to understand the environment inside the dressing room,” Najmul said, “But he is new and we also don’t know him well. I hope in the next few matches we can adjust.”

The second Test will be played in the port city of Chittagong, also called Chattogram, beginning October 29.

Bangladesh squad:
Najmul Hossain Shanto (capt), Shadman Islam, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Zakir Hasan, Mominul Haque, Mushfiqur Rahim, Litton Das, Jaker Ali, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taijul Islam, Nayeem Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, Hasan Mahmud, Nahid Rana, Hasan Murad
South Africa squad:
Temba Bavuma (capt), David Bedingham, Matthew Breetzke, Nandre Burger, Tony de Zorzi, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, Wiaan Mulder, Senuran Muthusamy, Dane Paterson, Dane Piedt, Kagiso Rabada, Tristan Stubbs, Ryan Rickelton, Kyle Verreynne

Related Topics

Bangladesh /

Shakib Al Hasan /

Najmul Hossain Shanto /

Bangladesh vs South Africa

Latest on Sportstar

  1. BAN vs SA, Test: Bangladesh chooses to move on from Shakib Al Hasan for South Africa series
    AFP
  2. In Pictures: New Zealand ends 36-year wait for a Test win in India
    Team Sportstar
  3. Indian sports wrap, October 20: RSPB, IOC to square off in women’s hockey final
    Team Sportstar
  4. Asian cross country c’ships: Gulveer, Seema strike gold
    Team Sportstar
  5. Ranji Trophy Day 3 LIVE score, Round 2 updates: Play called off at Karnataka vs Kerala due to wet outfield; Maharashtra takes lead vs Mumbai
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Age of excess is blurring line between good and the great

Ayon Sengupta
Bowing out on a high: P. R. Sreejesh, India’s legendary hockey goalkeeper, ended his career with an Olympic medal from Paris.

The P.R. Sreejesh interview: Miracle man of Kizhakkambalam

Pranay Rajiv
+ SEE all Stories

More on Test

  1. BAN vs SA, Test: Bangladesh chooses to move on from Shakib Al Hasan for South Africa series
    AFP
  2. IND vs NZ, 1st Test: Rain gods, Sarfaraz-Pant alliance leave India hopeful after roller-coaster penultimate day
    Dhruva Prasad
  3. IND vs NZ, 1st Test: Kuldeep rues lack of turn off the pitch after run-fest on Day 3
    Dhruva Prasad
  4. IND vs NZ, 1st Test, Day 3: Kohli wicket off last ball leaves bitter aftertaste as India tries to mount comeback
    Dhruva Prasad
  5. PAK vs ENG, 2nd Test: Pakistan captain Shan Masood wants another turning wicket for final Test against England
    AP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. BAN vs SA, Test: Bangladesh chooses to move on from Shakib Al Hasan for South Africa series
    AFP
  2. In Pictures: New Zealand ends 36-year wait for a Test win in India
    Team Sportstar
  3. Indian sports wrap, October 20: RSPB, IOC to square off in women’s hockey final
    Team Sportstar
  4. Asian cross country c’ships: Gulveer, Seema strike gold
    Team Sportstar
  5. Ranji Trophy Day 3 LIVE score, Round 2 updates: Play called off at Karnataka vs Kerala due to wet outfield; Maharashtra takes lead vs Mumbai
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment