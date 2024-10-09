Tamim Iqbal: After playing Test cricket for 24 years, the fact that Bangladesh still talks about improvement is not pleasant

Tamim Iqbal, once one of Bangladesh’s most successful captains, faced a challenging period last year after being dropped from the ODI World Cup squad. Despite the setbacks, the dynamic batter has embraced a new role as a television commentator.

While Tamim is gearing up for a return to the Bangladesh Premier League next year, the question remains: will he also make a comeback to international cricket?

In this interview with Sportstar, Tamim shares his future plans, vision for Bangladesh cricket and reflects on his complex relationship with Shakib Al Hasan, who recently announced his retirement from Tests and T20Is.

How has the last one year been for you?

It has been quite a journey, to be honest. I never thought I wouldn’t be playing for Bangladesh. At the time, my goal was to play in the Champions Trophy and then make a decision about my career. But then, a lot of unexpected things happened, and they weren’t pleasant either.

You can have bad relationships or differences with people, but when it comes to the national interest, everyone should come together. There should be no room for vindictiveness. Unfortunately, that wasn’t the case.

I’m a very emotional person, and what happened to me during that period wasn’t easy to handle, which led me to step away.

Many people believe my retirement was an emotional outburst, but it wasn’t. Three days before the announcement, I spoke to my family about quitting cricket, so there must have been a reason, right?

I’ve played for Bangladesh for 17 years, but I had never witnessed anything like what I saw during that time. It was this experience that ultimately pushed me to announce my retirement.

New BCB president Faruque Ahmed wants to see Tamim Iqbal return to international cricket. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

How did you handle the phase?

Imagine I am the captain of Bangladesh and successful at that. I was performing well with the bat too, so everything seemed to be going my way. Then why did I suddenly retire? What really happened?

Was it because I failed in just two or three games? No. Throughout my career, I’ve faced failures many times. If my place in the team had been in question, that would have been a different situation, and retirement might have made sense. But I was the captain, and statistically, I am probably one of the most successful ODI captains in Bangladesh’s history.

On the surface, everything appeared smooth, so why did I step away? There must have been something I didn’t enjoy, someone creating a situation that pushed me towards making this decision.

If you could share what exactly happened?

(Smiles) A lot of things happened. More than one person was involved, and they all played their roles very cleverly. However, I can’t name them for obvious reasons. To this day, I haven’t blamed anyone, and I never will. They know what they did to me, and I know what they did, so let’s leave it at that. I believe in karma and don’t wish ill on anyone, because one day, it might come back to haunt me.

Your strained relationship with Shakib Al Hasan made headlines, especially after your omission from the 2023 ODI World Cup squad. Now, with Shakib retiring, how do you view your relationship with him?

Relationships go through ups and downs. The most important thing is to ensure that you’re not harming each other because, ultimately, you’re both playing for the country. I have never spoken out in the media or publicly blamed him or anyone else. However, I genuinely believe that what Shakib has done for Bangladesh is truly remarkable. You cannot deny that, regardless of whether you have a good relationship with him or not. He is the biggest superstar in Bangladesh.

Do you feel that Bangladesh cricket would have gained further had your relationship with Shakib not turned sour?

Oh, yes, definitely — without a doubt! I believe if our relationship had lasted longer, it could have been a game-changer for Bangladesh cricket. Both of us have done well for the country, and I’d like to think that we both have a positive mindset and want the best for cricket in Bangladesh.

During last year’s selection fiasco, did you ever consider reaching out to Shakib and the BCB to resolve the issues amicably?

Very few people know what really happened. Neither they nor I have spoken to the media about it. I still can’t forget what took place. If things were to be fixed, both sides needed to make the effort with a clear and open mindset.

Do you think cricketers like Mashrafe, Shakib and yourself, being seen as superheroes in Bangladesh, deserved better treatment and a proper farewell?

For that to happen, the person running the BCB must adopt a similar mentality and understand that these players have served their country for a long time and deserve better treatment.

However, if the individual is vindictive in nature, it becomes problematic. This isn’t just about me not playing in the 2023 World Cup; it could happen to anyone, even a player who has only played two matches for the national team.

Look at India. Everyone talks about the success of Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli or Rahul Dravid, but the people running Indian cricket are just as important and share equally in the team’s success. If those at the BCCI didn’t have a clear vision, the team wouldn’t have achieved as much as it has.

Similarly, if the person at the top of the BCB lacks the vision for Bangladesh to win trophies or succeed in ICC events, the team will struggle, no matter how talented the players are or who the coach is.

Recently, Faruque Ahmed took charge, becoming the first BCB president to have played any competitive cricket. How beneficial will it be to have a former cricketer at the helm?

It’s too early to say. Look, there are always ifs and buts. In the previous BCB regime, there were three former captains involved in administration. Did the last Board get everything wrong? No, they did a lot of good things too, and that can’t be denied.

I may have had issues with two or three people at the BCB, but that doesn’t mean they haven’t achieved anything.

This time, the president is also a cricketer, so you have to give him some time before making any judgements.

In a recent interview with this publication, president Ahmed mentioned he’d like to bring you into the BCB if you choose to retire. What’s next for you? Do you plan to return to international cricket?

The way I finished wasn’t pleasant. So, if I were to come back and play, I’d need a clear purpose. I’m not someone who would return just for the sake of it and play only four or five games. What’s the point?

Everyone says, “Come back, we want you,” but if I only play five games, will that really help Bangladesh cricket?

If there’s a proper plan in place regarding what they want to achieve, then I can consider it and we can have a discussion. But right now, you’re talking about the Champions Trophy, where there are only four or five ODIs, and three in the West Indies. So essentially, we’re talking about just six or seven games. Since I’ve stepped back and someone else has taken my place, it doesn’t make sense to return for just a handful of matches.

However, it’s a different story if the BCB says they want to win the Champions Trophy or at least aim for the semifinals, and that this will likely be the last tournament for three or four senior players, regardless of past differences, and that the BCB will work to resolve any issues. That’s the right way to approach things.

Tamim Iqbal on his equation with Shakib-Al-Hasan: “I believe if our relationship had lasted longer, it could have been a game-changer for Bangladesh cricket.” | Photo Credit: AFP

If such a request comes your way, will you consider it?

Yes, of course. But the question is: do I play for the cricket board, or do I play for the team? Where should the request come from? The cricket board looks after me, but the players also need to be welcoming.

I have a good relationship with everyone, so I know that won’t be an issue. But, for example, if I were the captain and wanted to achieve something, I would talk to you, share my vision and plan, and convince you to join me on that journey. If needed, I’d also assure you that everything would be taken care of.

Me joining the team and you wanting me in the team are two different things. If a situation arises where both the team and I feel that my presence is necessary, then I’ll consider it.

Coming back to Shakib, do you think that this was the right time for him to announce retirement?

A lot is written about in the media and on social media, and people discuss various issues. Everyone — be it the captain, the coach, or the Board — has their own opinion. However, when you truly feel that it’s time to step away, you do so accordingly.

If he has heard that call from within, then he has certainly made the right decision, and we should all respect that.

Having played together for a long time, is there any particular memory with Shakib that you’ll always cherish?

It was in 2009. We were participating in a tri-nation tournament alongside Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe in Dhaka. We lost our first game against Zimbabwe, and to reach the final, we needed to beat Sri Lanka with a bonus point. It was a rain-curtailed match of 31 overs per side, and Bangladesh had to chase down Sri Lanka’s total of 147 within 25 overs to secure that bonus point.

Back then, winning games with a bonus point was beyond our imagination. We were struggling at 11 for 3 when Shakib walked out to bat. He played an unbelievable knock — an unbeaten 92 off 69 balls — to guide the team home in just 23.5 overs. Not only did we win the game, but we also reached the final with a bonus point.

Sitting in the dressing room, I knew there was a chance to win, but I couldn’t have imagined that we would achieve that with a bonus point. However, Shakib had a different mindset. I genuinely feel that unbeaten 92 was the best-ever ODI innings by a Bangladesh cricketer. That’s Shakib Al Hasan for you. His ability to think differently has shaped him into who he is today. I rate that innings very, very highly.

With Shakib stepping away from Tests and T20Is for now, how challenging will it be to fill his gap? Does Bangladesh have enough talent to replace him?

Replacing someone like me, Shakib, or Mushfiq isn’t easy. It won’t happen overnight. We have played the game for 17 years, so this will take time. However, the reality is that time doesn’t wait for anyone. Eventually, someone will come along to fill that spot. I’m not saying it will never happen; it may happen, but it will take time.

Over the last few years, the Bangladesh team has been inconsistent in its performances. Why is that so?

In red-ball cricket, there is still a lot to be done. After playing Test cricket for 24 years, the fact that we still talk about improvement is not a pleasant situation.

I sometimes feel ashamed that, even after two decades, we haven’t accomplished much.

However, it’s important to understand that back home, ODI is the No. 1 format. If we truly want to succeed in Test cricket, the Board and team management need to act accordingly.

There are coaching staff members who come to work in Bangladesh for hefty salaries, knowing that if they can win two ODIs and a few T20Is, they’ll be set. If that’s the mindset, it’s a problem.

Now, the question is: where does this mindset come from? It stems from the people running the Board. Everything needs to align if we want to tick all the boxes.

Over the last decade, the BCCI has appointed former Indian cricketers as head coaches, and now Sri Lanka has brought in Sanath Jayasuriya. Should the BCB consider appointing former Bangladesh cricketers as head coach as well?

I don’t believe anyone in Bangladesh is currently capable of becoming the head coach. At the moment, there are two or three who are capable of becoming assistant coaches, but I don’t think they are suited for the head coach role.

There should be a 70:30 ratio in Bangladesh’s coaching staff, where you have an overseas head coach and perhaps two foreign coaches, while the remaining 70 per cent of the assistant coaches should be from Bangladesh. This approach would help groom local coaches so that, one day, they can step up as head coach.

There is a buzz that Bangladesh might get a new head coach soon. According to you, what should be the criteria for becoming the head coach of the team?

Bangladesh should stop chasing big names, as not all well-known figures make good coaches for the team. They need to identify candidates who are suitable for Bangladesh cricket. The individual should be hardworking and able to add value to the team.

Is Ryan Ten Doeschate a massive name in world cricket? Yet he is still part of India’s coaching staff. We need people like him who will work behind the scenes.

Is Abhishek Nayar a world beater? So why did the BCCI offer him the role of assistant coach? It’s because he has something to contribute to the team. From what I have heard, he has done incredibly well with several teams and has worked closely with many Indian cricketers. We need to find such people instead of focussing on big names.

What are the areas that need to change for Bangladesh cricket to grow?

If you truly want to advance Bangladesh cricket and bring about change, the entire system needs to transform. Will you achieve success in two years? No. It may take five years or even longer, so patience is essential.

Some aspects in Bangladesh are fine, but most need to change. I made my debut in 2006-2007, and as we speak in 2024, not a single new training facility has been developed in Dhaka over the past 17 years.

The funniest thing is that when the BCB claims to have Rs 1200 crore in its bank account, it feels like a slap in the face. There shouldn’t be 1200 crore sitting idle; there should be 200 crore in the account, and the remaining 1000 should be invested in developing infrastructure. If you ask any corporate entity, they would tell you that reinvesting is the way to go. Did the BCB reinvest? No. And if they claim they did, then where are the facilities? Where is another stadium in Dhaka apart from the one in Mirpur? You definitely need a facility like Mirpur, and while I’m okay with playing to your strengths on certain pitches, it’s crucial to produce quality wickets at the domestic level as well. This way, you can test your cricketers and prepare them for the international stage.