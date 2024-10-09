MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Spain striker Nico Williams ruled out of Nations League games against Denmark, Serbia clashes

Athletic Bilbao’s Williams reported for training camp at the national team base in Las Rozas, near Madrid, but he was released “following talks between the medical services of his club and the national team.”

Published : Oct 09, 2024 09:13 IST , MADRID - 1 MIN READ

AFP
FILE PHOTO: Athletic Bilbao’s Nico Williams is set to miss Spain’s UEFA Nations League matches against Denmark and Serbia due to injury.
FILE PHOTO: Athletic Bilbao’s Nico Williams is set to miss Spain’s UEFA Nations League matches against Denmark and Serbia due to injury. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Athletic Bilbao’s Nico Williams is set to miss Spain’s UEFA Nations League matches against Denmark and Serbia due to injury. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Spain will play Denmark and Serbia in the Nations League without striker Nico Williams after the star of the Euro 2024 title winning team picked up an injury with Athletic Bilbao.

Williams reported for training camp at the national team base in Las Rozas, near Madrid, but he was released “following talks between the medical services of his club and the national team,” said a Spanish football federation statement.

Sergio Gomez of Real Sociedad, who was part of the Olympic gold medal winning side, has been called up to replace Williams for the two matches in Murcia and Cordoba.

Winger Williams was named man of the match after scoring the opener when Spain beat England 2-1 in Berlin in July, and along with Lamine Yamal of Barcelona, is seen as the future of the national team.

Related stories

Related Topics

Spain /

Nico Williams

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Spain striker Nico Williams ruled out of Nations League games against Denmark, Serbia clashes
    AFP
  2. Former US manager Berhalter named coach of MLS club Chicago Fire
    Reuters
  3. UEFA Nations League: Trossard aiming to fill De Bruyne’s boots for Belgium
    Reuters
  4. Women’s Champions League 2024-25: Roma upsets Wolfsburg, Chelsea defeats Real Madrid in a thriller
    AP
  5. Cole Palmer voted England fans’ men’s Player of the Year
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: The not-so-secret cost of chasing profits in sports

Ayon Sengupta
Monumental show: From a total of 7,752 games played by 1,870 players across 11 rounds over 13 days, India’s triumph is no small feat. 

How India won Chess Olympiad gold medals in Budapest

Mayank
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Spain striker Nico Williams ruled out of Nations League games against Denmark, Serbia clashes
    AFP
  2. Former US manager Berhalter named coach of MLS club Chicago Fire
    Reuters
  3. UEFA Nations League: Trossard aiming to fill De Bruyne’s boots for Belgium
    Reuters
  4. Women’s Champions League 2024-25: Roma upsets Wolfsburg, Chelsea defeats Real Madrid in a thriller
    AP
  5. Cole Palmer voted England fans’ men’s Player of the Year
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Spain striker Nico Williams ruled out of Nations League games against Denmark, Serbia clashes
    AFP
  2. Former US manager Berhalter named coach of MLS club Chicago Fire
    Reuters
  3. UEFA Nations League: Trossard aiming to fill De Bruyne’s boots for Belgium
    Reuters
  4. Women’s Champions League 2024-25: Roma upsets Wolfsburg, Chelsea defeats Real Madrid in a thriller
    AP
  5. Cole Palmer voted England fans’ men’s Player of the Year
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment