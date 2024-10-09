MagazineBuy Print

Cole Palmer voted England fans’ men’s Player of the Year

Chelsea midfielder Palmer, 22, was voted Three Lions’ fans’ favourite player ahead of Real Madrid midfielder Jude Bellingham, in second, and Arsenal forward Bukayo Saka.

Published : Oct 09, 2024 07:59 IST , GDANSK - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
FILE PHOTO: Midfielder Cole Palmer has been voted England fans’ men’s Player of the Year.
FILE PHOTO: Midfielder Cole Palmer has been voted England fans’ men’s Player of the Year. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Midfielder Cole Palmer has been voted England fans' men's Player of the Year. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES

Cole Palmer has been named the 2023-24 England men’s Player of the Year, the Football Association said on Tuesday.

Chelsea midfielder Palmer, 22, was voted Three Lions’ fans’ favourite player ahead of Real Madrid midfielder Jude Bellingham, in second, and Arsenal forward Bukayo Saka - the winner of the previous two editions - in third.

Palmer made his England debut in a 2-0 home win over Malta in November 2023 and has gone on to earn nine senior caps, including five appearances at Euro 2024, scoring twice in that period.

One of his goals came in July’s final defeat to Spain in Berlin, after he set up Ollie Watkins for a late winner against the Netherlands in the semifinal.

Palmer, who has scored six goals in seven Premier League games this season, became the first Chelsea player to win the award since current England assistant coach Ashley Cole in 2010.

Related Topics

Cole Palmer /

England /

Bukayo Saka /

Jude Bellingham

