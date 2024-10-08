Premier League 2024-25: Chelsea, Forest charged by FA for fight between players

Chelsea and Nottingham Forest have been charged by the Football Association on Tuesday after a pitchside fight broke out between their players during Sunday’s 1-1 draw in the Premier League 2024-25 season.

Forest’s Neco Williams sparked the confrontation after his challenge on Chelsea’s Marc Cucurella sent the full-back sprawling into the technical area, upending his coach Enzo Maresca.

Several players then piled into a melee, including some off the bench, pushing and shoving each other before referee Chris Kavanagh regained control. The match had 11 yellow cards in total.

“It’s alleged that both clubs failed to ensure their players didn’t behave in an improper and/or provocative way around the 88th minute,” the FA said in a statement announcing the charge.

Both clubs have until Thursday, October 10 to provide their responses.