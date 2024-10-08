Liverpool midfielder Sofie Lundgaard sustained an anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) knee injury during her side’s Women’s Super League (WSL) game against Tottenham Hotspur and will require surgery, the club said on Tuesday.

The 22-year-old was forced off in the first half of Liverpool’s 3-2 win over Spurs on Sunday and will continue her rehabilitation at the club.

“We’re all devastated for Sofie. We have to rally around her because it’s going to be tough at times during the rehabilitation programme,” Liverpool manager Matt Beard said in a statement.

The Denmark youth international is not the first WSL player to suffer an ACL injury since the start of the season, with Everton’s Aurora Galli and Inma Gabarro, Chelsea defender Jorja Fox and midfielder Sophie Ingle also sidelined.

A list of WSL players like Manchester City midfielder Jill Roord, and Chelsea strikers Mia Fishel and Sam Kerr are still recovering from ACL injuries sustained earlier this year.

Liverpool host league leaders Manchester City in their next match on Sunday.