MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

WSL 2024-25: ACL blow for Liverpool as Lundgaard goes under the knife

The 22-year-old was forced off in the first half of Liverpool’s 3-2 win over Spurs on Sunday and will continue her rehabilitation at the club.

Published : Oct 08, 2024 19:15 IST , BENGALURU - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Liverpool midfielder Sofie Lundgaard (on the floor) sustained an anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) knee injury.
Liverpool midfielder Sofie Lundgaard (on the floor) sustained an anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) knee injury. | Photo Credit: Instagram @sofiielundgaard
infoIcon

Liverpool midfielder Sofie Lundgaard (on the floor) sustained an anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) knee injury. | Photo Credit: Instagram @sofiielundgaard

Liverpool midfielder Sofie Lundgaard sustained an anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) knee injury during her side’s Women’s Super League (WSL) game against Tottenham Hotspur and will require surgery, the club said on Tuesday.

The 22-year-old was forced off in the first half of Liverpool’s 3-2 win over Spurs on Sunday and will continue her rehabilitation at the club.

“We’re all devastated for Sofie. We have to rally around her because it’s going to be tough at times during the rehabilitation programme,” Liverpool manager Matt Beard said in a statement.

ALSO READ | Real Madrid pays tribute to Barcelona legend Andres Iniesta

The Denmark youth international is not the first WSL player to suffer an ACL injury since the start of the season, with Everton’s Aurora Galli and Inma Gabarro, Chelsea defender Jorja Fox and midfielder Sophie Ingle also sidelined.

A list of WSL players like Manchester City midfielder Jill Roord, and Chelsea strikers Mia Fishel and Sam Kerr are still recovering from ACL injuries sustained earlier this year.

Liverpool host league leaders Manchester City in their next match on Sunday.

Related Topics

Liverpool /

Women’s Super League /

Tottenham Hotspur /

Manchester City /

Chelsea

Latest on Sportstar

  1. ISSF World Cup Final 2024: India to field largest contingent with 23 shooters
    Kamesh Srinivasan
  2. WSL 2024-25: ACL blow for Liverpool as Lundgaard goes under the knife
    Reuters
  3. Australia vs New Zealand LIVE Score, Women’s T20 World Cup 2024: AUS wins toss, to bat first vs NZ
    Team Sportstar
  4. IND vs BAN, 2nd T20I: Riding on World Cup glory, Arshdeep hopes to give best in all formats
    Ashwin Achal
  5. Shanghai Masters: Djokovic through to fourth round
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: The not-so-secret cost of chasing profits in sports

Ayon Sengupta
Monumental show: From a total of 7,752 games played by 1,870 players across 11 rounds over 13 days, India’s triumph is no small feat. 

How India won Chess Olympiad gold medals in Budapest

Mayank
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. WSL 2024-25: ACL blow for Liverpool as Lundgaard goes under the knife
    Reuters
  2. Real Madrid pays tribute to Barcelona legend Andres Iniesta
    Team Sportstar
  3. FIFA Asian World Cup 2026 qualifiers: Australia and China seek first wins in third round of qualifying
    AP
  4. Australian report warns more players will leave without professional women’s A-league
    Reuters
  5. Mauricio Pochettino’s longtime assistants join him at US national team
    AP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. ISSF World Cup Final 2024: India to field largest contingent with 23 shooters
    Kamesh Srinivasan
  2. WSL 2024-25: ACL blow for Liverpool as Lundgaard goes under the knife
    Reuters
  3. Australia vs New Zealand LIVE Score, Women’s T20 World Cup 2024: AUS wins toss, to bat first vs NZ
    Team Sportstar
  4. IND vs BAN, 2nd T20I: Riding on World Cup glory, Arshdeep hopes to give best in all formats
    Ashwin Achal
  5. Shanghai Masters: Djokovic through to fourth round
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment