Shanghai Masters: Djokovic through to fourth round

Novak Djokovic powered through to the last 16 of the Shanghai Masters on Tuesday, steamrolling Italian Flavio Cobolli 6-1, 6-2 in just over an hour.

Published : Oct 08, 2024 18:54 IST , Shanghai - 1 MIN READ

AFP
Novak Djokovic waves to spectators after defeating Flavio Cobolli in the men’s singles third round match of the Shanghai Masters tennis tournament. | Photo Credit: AP
The four-time Shanghai champion completely dominated 30th-ranked Cobolli, breaking him in the second and sixth games of the first set.

“I can’t complain about anything in the game, I was able to play aggressively,” Djokovic said.

“I’m glad to be progressing through a tournament that has meant a lot to me in my career.”

Fans waved Serbian flags and screamed in delight when the former world number one wrote part of his name in Chinese characters on a camera lens at the end of the match.

Djokovic will next play Russian Roman Safiullin, who upset American Frances Tiafoe in three tight sets.

“I’m glad to finally play a match after three days of rain, it’s been a hassle for a lot of players,” Djokovic said.

Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: The not-so-secret cost of chasing profits in sports

Ayon Sengupta
Monumental show: From a total of 7,752 games played by 1,870 players across 11 rounds over 13 days, India’s triumph is no small feat. 

How India won Chess Olympiad gold medals in Budapest

Mayank
+ SEE all Stories

