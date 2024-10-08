Novak Djokovic powered through to the last 16 of the Shanghai Masters on Tuesday, steamrolling Italian Flavio Cobolli 6-1, 6-2 in just over an hour.

The four-time Shanghai champion completely dominated 30th-ranked Cobolli, breaking him in the second and sixth games of the first set.

“I can’t complain about anything in the game, I was able to play aggressively,” Djokovic said.

READ | Shanghai Masters 2024: Tsitsipas sets up Medvedev clash in round of 16

“I’m glad to be progressing through a tournament that has meant a lot to me in my career.”

Fans waved Serbian flags and screamed in delight when the former world number one wrote part of his name in Chinese characters on a camera lens at the end of the match.

Djokovic will next play Russian Roman Safiullin, who upset American Frances Tiafoe in three tight sets.

“I’m glad to finally play a match after three days of rain, it’s been a hassle for a lot of players,” Djokovic said.