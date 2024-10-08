MagazineBuy Print

Shanghai Masters: Umpire’s error gives Cobolli the edge over Wawrinka in decisive break

Umpire Carlos Bernardes called the score wrong after the second point of the second game, saying Cobolli, who was leading the set 1-0, was 30-0 up on Wawrinka’s serve when the score should have been 15-15.

Published : Oct 08, 2024 15:29 IST - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Flavio Cobolli reached the third round of the Shanghai Masters.
A scoring error gave Flavio Cobolli the edge during Monday’s Shanghai Masters second-round clash with three-time Grand Slam winner Stan Wawrinka, helping him get the break that decided the third set in the 6-7(6), 7-6(4), 6-3 win.

Umpire Carlos Bernardes called the score wrong after the second point of the second game, saying Cobolli, who was leading the set 1-0, was 30-0 up on Wawrinka’s serve when the score should have been 15-15.

No one seemed to notice the mistake as Italian Cobolli, ranked 30th in the world, won two more points to get the break, the only one in the third set, to go 2-0 up, then held his own serves to secure the win over the 39-year-old wildcard.

READ | Nick Kyrgios on trying doubles with Jannik Sinner: I only play with clean players

Cobolli, 22, will play world number four Novak Djokovic in the third round on Tuesday. 

