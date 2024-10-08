MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Billie Jean King named grand marshal for 136th Rose Parade

King will ride the five-and-a-half-mile route through the streets of Pasadena on Jan. 1 and be part of the coin flip for the 111th Rose Bowl football game later that day.

Published : Oct 08, 2024 08:08 IST , PASADENA, CALIFORNIA - 2 MINS READ

AP
Tennis great Billie Jean King after being introduced as grand marshal of the 136th Rose Parade on the front steps of the Tournament House in Pasadena on Monday.
Tennis great Billie Jean King after being introduced as grand marshal of the 136th Rose Parade on the front steps of the Tournament House in Pasadena on Monday. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Tennis great Billie Jean King after being introduced as grand marshal of the 136th Rose Parade on the front steps of the Tournament House in Pasadena on Monday. | Photo Credit: AP

Tennis great Billie Jean King will preside over the 136th Rose Parade as grand marshal next year.

King, who turns 81 next month, was introduced on Monday in a shower of confetti on the lawn of Tournament House as “Philadelphia Freedom,” the hit song Elton John wrote for her, blared.

“I’m still kicking,” she said, smiling.

King will ride the five-and-a-half-mile route through the streets of Pasadena on January 1 and be part of the coin flip for the 111th Rose Bowl football game later that day.

“We looked forward to it every year,” she said, recalling her childhood in Long Beach. “My mother and I always loved parades.”

The parade’s theme of “Best Day Ever!” celebrates life’s best moments.

“I love it,” she said. “I have a whole new saying the rest of my life now. It reminds us of living in the present every single day.”

READ | Billie Jean King becomes first individual female athlete to receive Congressional Gold Medal

She joins a long line of athletes who’ve served as grand marshals, including Olympic champions Laurie Hernandez, Greg Louganis, Janet Evans, Allyson Felix, Carl Lewis and Shannon Miller, as well as golfers Chi-Chi Rodriguez and Arnold Palmer, and Pelé and Hank Aaron.

“They’re absolutely the who’s who of American history,” she said.

King, however, is the first female athlete to serve on her own.

She has long advocated for gender equity, LGBTQIA+ rights and other social justice issues.

The 39-time major champion’s haul includes 20 Wimbledon titles in singles, doubles and mixed doubles.

King was honored with a bronze statue at Cal State Los Angeles last week. She attended the university from 1961-64, winning her first Wimbledon doubles title while still a student, but never graduated. She told students she plans to re-enroll and finish her degree.

King has ownership interests in the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Angel City FC women’s pro soccer team.

She recently became the first individual female athlete to be awarded the Congressional Gold Medal, which recognizes her “life devoted to championing equal rights for all, in sports and in society.”

Related stories

Related Topics

Billie Jean King

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Billie Jean King named grand marshal for 136th Rose Parade
    AP
  2. Mauricio Pochettino’s longtime assistants join him at US national team
    AP
  3. Kane fit for England’s Nations League matches, Konsa, Mainoo and Gibbs-White ruled out
    Reuters
  4. Nations League: Mbappe under fire for skipping France duty while fit to play for Real Madrid
    Reuters
  5. IRE vs SA: Ireland earns consolation win in 3rd ODI; South Africa bags series 2-1
    AP
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: The not-so-secret cost of chasing profits in sports

Ayon Sengupta
Monumental show: From a total of 7,752 games played by 1,870 players across 11 rounds over 13 days, India’s triumph is no small feat. 

How India won Chess Olympiad gold medals in Budapest

Mayank
+ SEE all Stories

More on Tennis

  1. Billie Jean King named grand marshal for 136th Rose Parade
    AP
  2. Naomi Osaka pulls out of Japan Open with back injury
    AFP
  3. Shanghai Masters 2024: Fritz, Dimitrov win delayed matches to reach third round
    AFP
  4. Gauff beats Muchova to win China Open
    AFP
  5. Shanghai Masters: Jannik Sinner rallies past Tomas Martin Etcheverry to reach 4th round; Alcaraz advances
    AP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Billie Jean King named grand marshal for 136th Rose Parade
    AP
  2. Mauricio Pochettino’s longtime assistants join him at US national team
    AP
  3. Kane fit for England’s Nations League matches, Konsa, Mainoo and Gibbs-White ruled out
    Reuters
  4. Nations League: Mbappe under fire for skipping France duty while fit to play for Real Madrid
    Reuters
  5. IRE vs SA: Ireland earns consolation win in 3rd ODI; South Africa bags series 2-1
    AP
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment