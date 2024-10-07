MagazineBuy Print

Shanghai Masters 2024: Fritz wins delayed match to reach third round

World number seven Taylor Fritz finally made into the third round of the Shanghai Masters on Monday, two days after his match against France’s Terence Atmane had been suspended because of rain.

Published : Oct 07, 2024 12:59 IST , Shanghai - 1 MIN READ

AFP
Taylor Fritz reacts during the men’s singles second round match against Terence Atmane in the Shanghai Masters tennis tournament.
Taylor Fritz reacts during the men's singles second round match against Terence Atmane in the Shanghai Masters tennis tournament. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Taylor Fritz reacts during the men’s singles second round match against Terence Atmane in the Shanghai Masters tennis tournament. | Photo Credit: AP

World number seven Taylor Fritz finally made into the third round of the Shanghai Masters on Monday, two days after his match against France’s Terence Atmane had been suspended because of rain.

Resuming at 4-3 in the first set, Fritz defeated 161st-ranked Atmane 7-6 (7/4), 7-6 (7/5).

“I thought he played really well and if I wasn’t on top of my game... I definitely could have lost that match,” said Fritz.

READ | Shanghai Masters: Jannik Sinner rallies past Tomas Martin Etcheverry to reach 4th round; Alcaraz advances

“I just stayed with it, and played solid in a lot of the big moments.”

Fritz will next face Japanese qualifier Yosuke Watanuki.

Rain at the weekend led to nine second-round matches being delayed or rescheduled.

