MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Shanghai Masters: Angry Medvedev battles back to reach last 16

Medvedev broke early in the first set but 36th-ranked Arnaldi kept his cool to break back in the sixth game on an unforced error from the Russian.

Published : Oct 06, 2024 17:05 IST , Shanghai - 1 MIN READ

AFP
Russia’s Daniil Medvedev in action in Shanghai Masters.
Russia’s Daniil Medvedev in action in Shanghai Masters. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

Russia’s Daniil Medvedev in action in Shanghai Masters. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

World No. 5 five Daniil Medvedev booked his place in the last 16 of the Shanghai Masters Sunday, overcoming tenacious Italian Matteo Arnaldi 5-7, 6-4, 6-4.

Medvedev broke early in the first set but 36th-ranked Arnaldi kept his cool to break back in the sixth game on an unforced error from the Russian.

Arnaldi broke again in the 12th game after Medvedev hit long.

The Russian’s mood darkened under pressure from Arnaldi in the second set and he was slapped with two code violations and a point penalty after arguing with the umpire.

The 28-year-old former world number one recovered to take the match to a deciding set and came through after 2hr 44min.

READ | Shanghai Masters: Alcaraz, Sinner breeze into third round

“I was expecting him to play differently, he played very good,” Medvedev said of Arnaldi.

“To be honest in the first set I should have done better. The second and third were even closer... but at the end I’m happy to win.”

Play was only possible under the roof of the main court as rain forced matches on the outside courts to be postponed for the second day in a row.

Related stories

Related Topics

Daniil Medvedev /

Shanghai Masters /

Matteo Arnaldi

Latest on Sportstar

  1. India vs Pakistan LIVE Score, Women’s T20 World Cup 2024: PAK-W 97/7 (19); Asha removes Fatima; Tuba falls for nought
    Team Sportstar
  2. Shanghai Masters: Angry Medvedev battles back to reach last 16
    AFP
  3. Bavuma out of third ODI vs Ireland, doubtful for Bangladesh tour
    Reuters
  4. South Africa takes ODI series 2-0 vs Ireland with thumping win
    Reuters
  5. Odisha FC hammered 0-17 by Urawa Reds Diamonds in AFC Champions League debut
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: The not-so-secret cost of chasing profits in sports

Ayon Sengupta
Monumental show: From a total of 7,752 games played by 1,870 players across 11 rounds over 13 days, India’s triumph is no small feat. 

How India won Chess Olympiad gold medals in Budapest

Mayank
+ SEE all Stories

More on Tennis

  1. Shanghai Masters: Angry Medvedev battles back to reach last 16
    AFP
  2. Shanghai Masters: Djokovic, Zverev through to third round
    AFP
  3. Rethin Pranav and Vaidehi Chaudhari win National tennis championship
    Kamesh Srinivasan
  4. China Open: Coco Gauff fights back to reach final against Muchova
    AFP
  5. Shanghai Masters: Alcaraz, Sinner breeze into third round
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. India vs Pakistan LIVE Score, Women’s T20 World Cup 2024: PAK-W 97/7 (19); Asha removes Fatima; Tuba falls for nought
    Team Sportstar
  2. Shanghai Masters: Angry Medvedev battles back to reach last 16
    AFP
  3. Bavuma out of third ODI vs Ireland, doubtful for Bangladesh tour
    Reuters
  4. South Africa takes ODI series 2-0 vs Ireland with thumping win
    Reuters
  5. Odisha FC hammered 0-17 by Urawa Reds Diamonds in AFC Champions League debut
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment