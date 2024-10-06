Odisha FC hammered 0-17 by Urawa Reds Diamonds in AFC Champions League debut

Indian Women’s League club Odisha FC was hammered 0-17 on its AFC Women’s Champions League debut against Japan’s Urawa Reds Diamonds at Thống Nhất Stadium in Ho Chi Minh City (Vietnam) on Sunday.

Yu Endo opened the scoring in the fifth minute before the Japanese side racked up goals-after-goals to lead 8-0 by the half-time break.

In the second half, Urawa Reds registered nine more goals to make it an unforgettable afternoon for the Indian side.

The Japanese club had 11 different scorers with Yuzuho Shiokoshi and Miki Ito scoring hat-tricks.

Odisha had its first shot on goal in the stoppage time of the second half, while Urawa Reds had a staggering 55 in total.

Crispin Chhetri’s side will have to regroup quickly to take on Vietnam’s Ho Chi Minh City FC next on Wednesday.