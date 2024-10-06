MagazineBuy Print

Odisha FC hammered 0-17 by Urawa Reds Diamonds in AFC Champions League debut

Urawa Reds had 11 different scorers as it blanked Odisha FC 16-0 in the AFC Women’s Champions League contest.

Published : Oct 06, 2024 15:27 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
This was Odisha FC’s AFC Champions League debut.
This was Odisha FC's AFC Champions League debut. | Photo Credit: ASIANA HH COURTESY ODISHA FC
infoIcon

This was Odisha FC’s AFC Champions League debut. | Photo Credit: ASIANA HH COURTESY ODISHA FC

Indian Women’s League club Odisha FC was hammered 0-17 on its AFC Women’s Champions League debut against Japan’s Urawa Reds Diamonds at Thống Nhất Stadium in Ho Chi Minh City (Vietnam) on Sunday.

Yu Endo opened the scoring in the fifth minute before the Japanese side racked up goals-after-goals to lead 8-0 by the half-time break.

In the second half, Urawa Reds registered nine more goals to make it an unforgettable afternoon for the Indian side.

The Japanese club had 11 different scorers with Yuzuho Shiokoshi and Miki Ito scoring hat-tricks.

READ | All you need to know about Odisha FC women’s AFC Champions League campaign: Streaming info, fixtures

Odisha had its first shot on goal in the stoppage time of the second half, while Urawa Reds had a staggering 55 in total.

Crispin Chhetri’s side will have to regroup quickly to take on Vietnam’s Ho Chi Minh City FC next on Wednesday.

Off-side: The not-so-secret cost of chasing profits in sports

Ayon Sengupta
Monumental show: From a total of 7,752 games played by 1,870 players across 11 rounds over 13 days, India’s triumph is no small feat. 

How India won Chess Olympiad gold medals in Budapest

Mayank
