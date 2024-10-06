All you need to know about Odisha FC women’s AFC Champions League campaign: Streaming info, fixtures

Odisha FC women will begin its AFC Women’s Champions League campaign on Sunday when it takes on Japan’s Urawa Red Diamonds in Ho Chi Minh City in Vietnam.

The Crispin Chhetri-coached side is in Group B of the competition along with host city’s Ho Chi Minh City FC and Taiwan’s Taichung Blue Whale.

Odisha will take on Ho Chi Minh City on October 9 before its final group game against Taichung Blue Whale on October 12.

The top two teams will qualify for the quarterfinals, while the best two third-ranked teams from each group will also qualify for the last eight stages.

Odisha FC qualified for the Champions League by winning the 2023-24 Indian Women’s League which earned it a preliminary spot. Then it advanced to the group stage by beating Jordan’s Etihad FC and Singapore’s Lion City Sailors in August.

What are Odisha FC Women’s fixtures in AFC Women’s Champions League 2024-25?

Odisha FC vs Urawa Red Diamonds - October 6 (1.30 PM)

Odisha FC vs Ho Chi Minh City - October 9 (5.30 PM)

Odisha FC vs Taichung Blue Whale - October 12 (1.30 PM)

Where to watch AFC Women’s Champions League 2024-25?

The AFC Women’s Champions League does not have a TV telecast.

Where to stream AFC Women’s Champions League 2024-25?

The AFC Women’s Champions League can be streamed live on FanCode app or website.