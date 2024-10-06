MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

All you need to know about Odisha FC women’s AFC Champions League campaign: Streaming info, fixtures

Odisha FC is in Group B of the competition along with host city’s Ho Chi Minh City FC, Japan’s Urawa Red Diamonds and Taiwan’s Taichung Blue Whale.

Published : Oct 06, 2024 13:06 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Odisha FC women on the IWL 2023-24 to qualify for the AFC Women’s Champions League.
Odisha FC women on the IWL 2023-24 to qualify for the AFC Women’s Champions League.
infoIcon

Odisha FC women on the IWL 2023-24 to qualify for the AFC Women’s Champions League.

Odisha FC women will begin its AFC Women’s Champions League campaign on Sunday when it takes on Japan’s Urawa Red Diamonds in Ho Chi Minh City in Vietnam.

The Crispin Chhetri-coached side is in Group B of the competition along with host city’s Ho Chi Minh City FC and Taiwan’s Taichung Blue Whale.

Odisha will take on Ho Chi Minh City on October 9 before its final group game against Taichung Blue Whale on October 12.

The top two teams will qualify for the quarterfinals, while the best two third-ranked teams from each group will also qualify for the last eight stages.

Odisha FC qualified for the Champions League by winning the 2023-24 Indian Women’s League which earned it a preliminary spot. Then it advanced to the group stage by beating Jordan’s Etihad FC and Singapore’s Lion City Sailors in August.

What are Odisha FC Women’s fixtures in AFC Women’s Champions League 2024-25?

Odisha FC vs Urawa Red Diamonds - October 6 (1.30 PM)

Odisha FC vs Ho Chi Minh City - October 9 (5.30 PM)

Odisha FC vs Taichung Blue Whale - October 12 (1.30 PM)

Where to watch AFC Women’s Champions League 2024-25?

The AFC Women’s Champions League does not have a TV telecast.

Where to stream AFC Women’s Champions League 2024-25?

The AFC Women’s Champions League can be streamed live on FanCode app or website.

Related Topics

Odisha FC Women /

AFC Women's Champions League 2024-25

Latest on Sportstar

  1. India vs Pakistan LIVE Score, Women’s T20 World Cup 2024: PAK-W opts to bat vs IND-W; Playing XIs
    Team Sportstar
  2. All you need to know about Odisha FC women’s AFC Champions League campaign: Streaming info, fixtures
    Team Sportstar
  3. IND vs PAK, Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 LIVE streaming info: When, where to watch India v Pakistan; match details, squads
    Team Sportstar
  4. Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 points table: India bottom of Group A after loss to New Zealand
    Team Sportstar
  5. UFC 307 results: Pereira beats Rountree Jr. by TKO to retain light heavyweight title
    AP
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: The not-so-secret cost of chasing profits in sports

Ayon Sengupta
Monumental show: From a total of 7,752 games played by 1,870 players across 11 rounds over 13 days, India’s triumph is no small feat. 

How India won Chess Olympiad gold medals in Budapest

Mayank
+ SEE all Stories

More on Indian Football

  1. All you need to know about Odisha FC women’s AFC Champions League campaign: Streaming info, fixtures
    Team Sportstar
  2. ISL 2024-25 Golden boot race: Sadiku on top, Chhetri in fifth
    Team Sportstar
  3. ISL 2024-25 Full points table: Bengaluru FC leads, Mohun Bagan jumps to fourth
    Team Sportstar
  4. ISL 2024-25: Mohun Bagan SG breezes past Mohammedan SC in dominant 3-0 derby win
    Neeladri Bhattacharjee
  5. ISL 2024-25: Jamshedpur beats East Bengal 2-0 to continue good start to the season
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. India vs Pakistan LIVE Score, Women’s T20 World Cup 2024: PAK-W opts to bat vs IND-W; Playing XIs
    Team Sportstar
  2. All you need to know about Odisha FC women’s AFC Champions League campaign: Streaming info, fixtures
    Team Sportstar
  3. IND vs PAK, Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 LIVE streaming info: When, where to watch India v Pakistan; match details, squads
    Team Sportstar
  4. Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 points table: India bottom of Group A after loss to New Zealand
    Team Sportstar
  5. UFC 307 results: Pereira beats Rountree Jr. by TKO to retain light heavyweight title
    AP
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment