PR Sreejesh to coach India in Sultan of Johor Cup 2024

The PR Sreejesh-coached side will begin its assignment on Oct. 19 against Japan before facing Great Britain, Australia, New Zealand and Malaysia.

Published : Oct 06, 2024 12:35 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Indian hockey legend P R Sreejesh will coach the u-21 side in the Sultan of Johor Cup. Photo : Thulasi Kakkat/The Hindu
Hockey India named India’s squad for the 2024 edition of the Sultan Johor Cup set to begin on October 19 in Malaysia.

The PR Sreejesh-coached side will begin its assignment on Oct. 19 against Japan before facing Great Britain, Australia, New Zealand and Malaysia in a round robin stage.

The top teams will go on to play the final.

The Sultan of Johor Cup is an under-21 hockey tournament held annually.

India squad - Sultan of Johor Cup 2024
Goalkeepers: Bikramjit Singh, Ali Khan
Defenders: Amir Ali (c), Talem Priyobarta, Shardanand Tiwari, Sukhvinder, Anmol Ekka, Rohit (vc)
Midfielders: Ankit Pal, Manmeet Singh, Rosan Kujur, Mukesh Toppo, Chandan Yadav
Forwards: Gurjot Singh, Arshdeep Singh, Sourabh Anand Kushwaha, Dilraj Singh, Mohd. Konain Dad

Related Topics

Sultan of Johor Cup /

PR Sreejesh

