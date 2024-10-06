Hockey India named India’s squad for the 2024 edition of the Sultan Johor Cup set to begin on October 19 in Malaysia.
The PR Sreejesh-coached side will begin its assignment on Oct. 19 against Japan before facing Great Britain, Australia, New Zealand and Malaysia in a round robin stage.
The top teams will go on to play the final.
The Sultan of Johor Cup is an under-21 hockey tournament held annually.
India squad - Sultan of Johor Cup 2024
Latest on Sportstar
- India vs Pakistan LIVE Score, Women’s T20 World Cup 2024: IND-W takes on PAK-W in crucial Group A clash
- PR Sreejesh to coach India in Sultan of Johor Cup 2024
- Japanese GP: Bagnaia holds off Martin to seal double
- All you need to know about Odisha FC women’s AFC Champions League campaign: Streaming info, fixtures
- IND-W vs PAK-W, Women’s T20 World Cup 2024: ‘Wounded’ India can’t afford to slip up against ‘confident’ Pakistan
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE