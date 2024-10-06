PR Sreejesh to coach India in Sultan of Johor Cup 2024

Hockey India named India’s squad for the 2024 edition of the Sultan Johor Cup set to begin on October 19 in Malaysia.

The PR Sreejesh-coached side will begin its assignment on Oct. 19 against Japan before facing Great Britain, Australia, New Zealand and Malaysia in a round robin stage.

The top teams will go on to play the final.

The Sultan of Johor Cup is an under-21 hockey tournament held annually.