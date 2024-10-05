Sreejesh eyes building a strong base for next generation of Indian hockey

As the head coach of the Indian junior men’s hockey team, PR Sreejesh’s main focus is on building a base for the young talent with the home Junior World Cup next year being the first target followed by the next two Olympics in Los Angeles and Brisbane, respectively.

Hockey India had confirmed Sreejesh’s new role shortly after the goalkeeper announced his retirement following India’s bronze medal victory at the Paris 2024 Olympics.

On the sidelines of the ‘Road to Brisbane 2032’ event held at the Hindustan Institute of Technology and Science in Chennai on Saturday, the 36-year-old Sreejesh spoke about his new roles in the sport and the transition from being a star player to a mentor for the next generation.

On his role with the junior men’s national team, Sreejesh emphasised the importance of focusing on upcoming competitions. “The Junior World Cup is the first target for this group, but ultimately, these kids are preparing for the LA (Los Angeles) or the 2032 Olympic Games in Brisbane. I want to make sure their base is strong, so they build from there and reach the top level,” he said.

Transition to Coaching and Director Role

On Thursday, Sreejesh was also announced as the mentor and Director of Hockey for the Delhi franchise acquired by SG Sports and Entertainment (part of the APL Apollo Group) for the Hockey India League (HIL) with the competition making its comeback after a seven-year break.

Sreejesh explained, “Director means you just need to organise everything. I will be a mentor for the team, an assistant coach for my coaching staff, and act like a bridge between the corporates and the team. My job is to coordinate, but I’ll also be like an ambassador there.”

Sreejesh, who featured as a player in all five editions of the HIL from 2013 to 2017, is also excited about its return. The 2024-25 edition of HIL will be held from December 28 to February 5 with the men’s matches set to be held in Rourkela and women’s games to be played in Ranchi.

Sreejesh believes the league will offer young players a valuable opportunity to showcase their skills. “HIL is a great platform, especially for youngsters to come up and showcase their talent. It’s the easiest shortcut to get into the national team,” he said.

He added that playing alongside or against top international and domestic players would help youngsters mature, develop leadership qualities, and handle pressure, especially in front of large crowds.

Stepping Away at the Right Time

Sreejesh was expected to play in the HIL but on Wednesday, he told Sportstar about his decision to withdraw from the upcoming Player Auction. Reflecting on his decision, Sreejesh said, “I believe it was the right decision because I want people to remember me on a high note, sitting on the goalpost waving goodbye. I wanted to leave a legacy.”

He added that the league is a platform for young players, and he didn’t want to block someone else’s opportunity. “This is the right time to step into new areas, explore, and learn new things,” he said, highlighting his commitment to mentoring the next generation.

Looking ahead: Coaching and Beyond

Sreejesh remains committed to personal growth and education and expressed his eagerness to attend coaching courses in the future. “I will do coaching courses. Currently, there are no courses available, but I’m ready to learn whenever the opportunity arises,” he said.

With 15 to 20 years of experience alongside various coaches, he understands the coaching system well but believes in the importance of continuous learning. “When it comes to coaching, you should always be learning,” he added.