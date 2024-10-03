Sreejesh withdraws from Hockey India League 2024 Player Auction

Having called it a day from international hockey, PR Sreejesh has now decided to officially end his playing career and withdraw from the upcoming Hockey India League Player Auction, making way for youngsters and focussing on coaching and mentorship roles instead.

In an exclusive interaction with Sportstar, Sreejesh confirmed that he had written to Hockey India indicating his desire to step away from the field and groom the next generation of players.

“After much thought, I have decided to withdraw my name from the Player Auction for the upcoming Hockey India League,” he wrote to HI president Dilip Tirkey on Wednesday.

“I was extremely touched by your gesture to host a retirement function for me after our return from Paris. Very few players have had the privilege to end their careers on such a high...The past month and a half has been humbling and satisfying in equal measure... I ended my playing career on a high by standing on top of the Olympic podium for the second consecutive Games... Bowing down to the goalpost after the win over Spain and celebrating with my teammates was special, and I want those memories to remain with me forever. Returning to the turf for ‘One Last Dance’ does not feel right now, and I fear it would tamper with those memories and special moments,” he further explained.

Sreejesh, who has already been given charge of the junior Indian men’s team – pending final approval from SAI and the sports ministry – will be associated with one of the franchisees in the upcoming league as its Brand Ambassador. Interestingly, the clearance from the government is stuck on his remuneration, and federation officials have said HI will bear his salary until then.

“The HIL, in its previous outing, helped develop an entire generation of Indian players and was the foundation that built India’s international success over the last few years. I believe it will do the same this time around and help give youngsters and a new crop of Indian players the exposure and experience to excel for the national team. I have achieved everything I ever dreamt of as a player, and it will be unfair for me to continue playing now, blocking perhaps a talented youngster’s spot,” Sreejesh told Sportstar.

“My love and passion for Indian hockey remains intact, and with your blessings, I am about to embark on a new journey as a coach and mentor to the next generation of champions. That is my present and future now, and that is where my priorities lie. I will be involved with the Hockey India League in that capacity...,” he added in his letter.

His role with the HIL, notwithstanding the official designation, will encompass working closely with the team staff and the players through the HIL, supporting and advising the coaches and providing guidance. “It will be more of a mentorship role, using my experience to assist the team in every way possible,” he said.

While a formal announcement is likely to be made soon, sources confirmed that his contract will be for an initial period of three years and will not be in conflict with his national duties. Hockey India has reportedly already approved of the same.