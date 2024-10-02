The FIH Hockey Pro League 2024-25 season is set to be held from November 30, 2024 to June 29, 2025.
The season will begin in China and the Netherlands with 11 cities hosting the tournament over seven months.
The Indian men’s team will begin its campaign in Bhubaneswar in February and will face Spain in its season opener on February 15.
The Indian team led by Harmanpreet Singh, was placed seventh above Spain and Ireland in the last edition.
The winners of the league will be given a direct entry to the 2026 FIH Hockey World Cup to be held in the Netherlands, while the team finishing last will be replaced by the winners of the FIH Hockey Nations Cup in the next season.
FIH Hockey Pro League 2024-25 teams
Men: Argentina, Australia, Belgium, England, Germany, India, Netherlands, Ireland, Spain
FIH Pro League 2024-25: Full India men’s hockey team schedule
(All times are in IST)
- India vs Spain (February 15, 7:30pm- India)
- India vs Spain (February 16, 7:30pm- India)
- India vs Germany (February 18, 7:30pm- India)
- India vs Germany (February 19, 5:15pm- India)
- India vs Ireland (February 21, 7:30pm- India)
- India vs Ireland (February 22, 7:30pm- India)
- India vs England (February 24, 7:30pm- India)
- India vs England (February 25, 7:30pm- India)
- Netherlands vs India (June 7, 7:30pm- Netherlands)
- Netherlands vs India (June 9, 6:00pm- Netherlands)
- Argentina vs India (June 11, 6:30pm- Netherlands)
- India vs Argentina (June 12, 6:30pm- Netherlands)
- Australia vs India (June 14, 2:00pm- Netherlands)
- India vs Australia (June 15, 2:00pm- Netherlands)
- Belgium vs India (June 21, 7:00pm- Belgium)
- Belgium vs India (June 22, 7:00pm- Belgium)
