UEFA Nations League: Kosovo fined over 56 lakhs for fan violence during 0-3 loss to Romania

The Football Federation of Kosovo (FFK) has been fined a total of 61,000 euros (USD 67,502, INR 56.72 lakhs) by UEFA for incidents at its Nations League match with Romania last month, European football’s governing body said on Wednesday.

The match, which ended in a 0-3 defeat for Kosovo, took place on September 6 at the Fadil Vokrri Stadium in Pristina, Kosovo.

It was interrupted on a number of occasions as fans lit and threw flares, entered the pitch and whistled during the Romanian national anthem, which was played before kick-off.

The FFK was also issued a warning over a violation of obligations regarding media activities.

When the sides last met during a Euro 2024 qualifier in 2023, UEFA sanctioned the Romanian football federation (FRF) over pro-Serbia chanting by supporters.

The match in Bucharest was suspended for 50 minutes after some home fans chanted, “Serbia, Serbia” and held up a banner saying ‘Kosovo is Serbia’.

Kosovo declared independence from Serbia in 2008 and has recognition from more than 100 countries, but not from Romania.