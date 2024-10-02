MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

UEFA Nations League: Kosovo fined over 56 lakhs for fan violence during 0-3 loss to Romania

The match was interrupted on a number of occasions as fans lit and threw flares, entered the pitch and whistled during the Romanian national anthem, which was played before kick-off.

Published : Oct 02, 2024 17:19 IST , Nashik - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
When the sides last met during a Euro 2024 qualifier in 2023, UEFA sanctioned the Romanian football federation (FRF) over pro-Serbia chanting by supporters.
When the sides last met during a Euro 2024 qualifier in 2023, UEFA sanctioned the Romanian football federation (FRF) over pro-Serbia chanting by supporters. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

When the sides last met during a Euro 2024 qualifier in 2023, UEFA sanctioned the Romanian football federation (FRF) over pro-Serbia chanting by supporters. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

The Football Federation of Kosovo (FFK) has been fined a total of 61,000 euros (USD 67,502, INR 56.72 lakhs) by UEFA for incidents at its Nations League match with Romania last month, European football’s governing body said on Wednesday.

The match, which ended in a 0-3 defeat for Kosovo, took place on September 6 at the Fadil Vokrri Stadium in Pristina, Kosovo.

It was interrupted on a number of occasions as fans lit and threw flares, entered the pitch and whistled during the Romanian national anthem, which was played before kick-off.

The FFK was also issued a warning over a violation of obligations regarding media activities.

ALSO READ: Atletico’s Simeone reaffirms view that players who provoke fans should be punished

When the sides last met during a Euro 2024 qualifier in 2023, UEFA sanctioned the Romanian football federation (FRF) over pro-Serbia chanting by supporters.

The match in Bucharest was suspended for 50 minutes after some home fans chanted, “Serbia, Serbia” and held up a banner saying ‘Kosovo is Serbia’.

Kosovo declared independence from Serbia in 2008 and has recognition from more than 100 countries, but not from Romania.

Related Topics

UEFA Nations League /

Kosovo /

Romania

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Irani Cup 2024-25 Day 2 Live Score: MUM 536/9 vs ROI; Sarfaraz scores double century
    Team Sportstar
  2. UEFA Nations League: Kosovo fined over 56 lakhs for fan violence during 0-3 loss to Romania
    Reuters
  3. FIH Pro League 2024-25: India men’s hockey team schedule, timings, venues, dates
    Team Sportstar
  4. Pakistan Cricket Board accepts decision of Babar Azar to quit white-ball captaincy 
    AP
  5. Djokovic hopes Sinner doping case ‘resolved as soon as possible’
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: The not-so-secret cost of chasing profits in sports

Ayon Sengupta
Monumental show: From a total of 7,752 games played by 1,870 players across 11 rounds over 13 days, India’s triumph is no small feat. 

How India won Chess Olympiad gold medals in Budapest

Mayank
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. UEFA Nations League: Kosovo fined over 56 lakhs for fan violence during 0-3 loss to Romania
    Reuters
  2. Columbus vs Inter Miami, MLS LIVE Streaming info: Lionel Messi looks to continue scoring form in Major League Soccer
    Team Sportstar
  3. KFA breached own rules in hiring of South Korea coaches, ministry says
    Reuters
  4. Newcastle wins rearranged match in English League Cup to set up 4th-round meeting with Chelsea
    AP
  5. Atletico’s Simeone reaffirms view that players who provoke fans should be punished
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Irani Cup 2024-25 Day 2 Live Score: MUM 536/9 vs ROI; Sarfaraz scores double century
    Team Sportstar
  2. UEFA Nations League: Kosovo fined over 56 lakhs for fan violence during 0-3 loss to Romania
    Reuters
  3. FIH Pro League 2024-25: India men’s hockey team schedule, timings, venues, dates
    Team Sportstar
  4. Pakistan Cricket Board accepts decision of Babar Azar to quit white-ball captaincy 
    AP
  5. Djokovic hopes Sinner doping case ‘resolved as soon as possible’
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment