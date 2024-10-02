MagazineBuy Print

Columbus vs Inter Miami, MLS LIVE Streaming info: Lionel Messi looks to continue scoring form in Major League Soccer

Inter Miami tops the Western Conference standings with 65 points while Columbus is second with 57, and has a game in hand over Miami.

Published : Oct 02, 2024 16:00 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Inter Miami forward Lionel Messi (10) takes a shot, pursued by Charlotte FC midfielder Andrew Privett (34) during the first half of an MLS soccer match, Saturday, Sept. 28, 2024, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla.
Inter Miami forward Lionel Messi (10) takes a shot, pursued by Charlotte FC midfielder Andrew Privett (34) during the first half of an MLS soccer match, Saturday, Sept. 28, 2024, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Inter Miami forward Lionel Messi (10) takes a shot, pursued by Charlotte FC midfielder Andrew Privett (34) during the first half of an MLS soccer match, Saturday, Sept. 28, 2024, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. | Photo Credit: AP

PREVIEW

It is a top-of-the-table clash in the Western Conference of the Major Soccer League (MLS) as topper Inter Miami faces Columbus Crew at the Lower.com Field in Columbus, Ohio on Wednesday.

Inter Miami tops the Western Conference standings with 65 points but dropped two points after drawing 1-1 with Charlotte FC in its last match. However, it had a positive to take away from the draw, with Lionel Messi finding his scoring form after returning from an injury layoff.

Columbus is second with 57 and has a game in hand over Miami. It will look to close the gap by bagging all three points.

Miami and Columbus have faced each other nine times, with the former edging the head-to-head record by just one game. Miami has won four games compared to Columbus’ three. Two matches have ended in draws.

When and where will Columbus vs Inter Miami kick-off?
The Major League Soccer match between Columbus and Inter Miami will be played at the Lower.com Field in Columbus, Ohio.
The match is scheduled to kick off at 7:30 pm local time (5:15 am IST, October 3).
How to watch Columbus vs Inter Miami?
The live broadcast of Columbus vs Inter Miami will not be available on TV in India. However, live streaming of the matchwill be available on the Apple TV via MLS season pass.

