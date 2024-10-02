Columbus vs Inter Miami, MLS LIVE Streaming info: Lionel Messi looks to continue scoring form in Major League Soccer

PREVIEW

It is a top-of-the-table clash in the Western Conference of the Major Soccer League (MLS) as topper Inter Miami faces Columbus Crew at the Lower.com Field in Columbus, Ohio on Wednesday.

Inter Miami tops the Western Conference standings with 65 points but dropped two points after drawing 1-1 with Charlotte FC in its last match. However, it had a positive to take away from the draw, with Lionel Messi finding his scoring form after returning from an injury layoff.

Columbus is second with 57 and has a game in hand over Miami. It will look to close the gap by bagging all three points.

Miami and Columbus have faced each other nine times, with the former edging the head-to-head record by just one game. Miami has won four games compared to Columbus’ three. Two matches have ended in draws.