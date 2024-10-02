MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore
Live

Irani Cup 2024-25 Day 2 Live Score: MUM 237/4 vs ROI; Rahane, Sarfaraz look to continue 5th-wicket partnership

Irani Cup 2024-25 Live Score: Check the scores and updates from day 2 of the Mumbai vs Rest of India match being played at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow.

Updated : Oct 02, 2024 08:52 IST

Team Sportstar

Welcome to Sportstar’s LIVE coverage from Day 2 of the Mumbai vs Rest of India Irani Cup 2024-25 match being played at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow.

  • October 02, 2024 08:03
    Day 1 report

    Irani Cup 2024-25, Day 1: Shreyas, Rahane steer Mumbai through early wickets against Rest of India

    Intense opening day's play at Irani Cup with early strikes, solid fifties, sensational catches, and a brain fade moment.

  • October 02, 2024 07:56
    Lineups

    Rest of India: Ruturaj Gaikwad (C), Abhimanyu Easwaran, Sai Sudharsan, Devdutt Padikkal, Dhruv Jurel (WK), Ishan Kishan, Manav Suthar, Saransh Jain, Prasidh Krishna, Mukesh Kumar, Yash Dayal.

    Mumbai: Ajinkya Rahane (C), Shams Mulani, Prithvi Shaw, Sarfaraz Khan, Ayush Mhatre, Shreyas Iyer, Hardik Tamore (WK), Tanush Kotian, Shardul Thakur, Mohit Avasthi, Mohammad Juned Khan.

  • October 02, 2024 07:54
    LIVE STREAMING INFO

    Where to watch Irani Cup 2024-25 match between Mumbai and Rest of India?

    The live telecast of Duleep Trophy 2024 will be on Sports18 Network. It can be streamed on Jio Cinema app and website. 

Related Topics

Irani Cup /

Mumbai /

Rest of India

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Irani Cup 2024-25 Day 2 Live Score: MUM 237/4 vs ROI; Rahane, Sarfaraz look to continue 5th-wicket partnership
    Team Sportstar
  2. Atletico’s Simeone reaffirms view that players who provoke fans should be punished
    Reuters
  3. UCL 2024-25: Bayern aims to enjoy itself at Villa but Kane remains doubtful
    Reuters
  4. UCL 2024-25: Enrique’s gamble to leave out Dembélé backfires badly against Arsenal
    AP
  5. Mohun Bagan will not travel to Iran for Champions League 2 match
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: The not-so-secret cost of chasing profits in sports

Ayon Sengupta
Monumental show: From a total of 7,752 games played by 1,870 players across 11 rounds over 13 days, India’s triumph is no small feat. 

How India won Chess Olympiad gold medals in Budapest

Mayank
+ SEE all Stories

More on Domestic

  1. Irani Cup 2024-25 Day 2 Live Score: MUM 237/4 vs ROI; Rahane, Sarfaraz look to continue 5th-wicket partnership
    Team Sportstar
  2. Tamil Nadu squad for Ranji Trophy: Siddarth gets maiden call-up, Washington unavailable for Saurashtra game
    S. Prasanna Venkatesan
  3. Karnataka squad for Ranji Trophy: Mayank Agarwal named captain for first two rounds
    N. Sudarshan
  4. Irani Cup 2024-25, Day 1: Shreyas, Rahane steer Mumbai through early wickets against Rest of India
    Amol Karhadkar
  5. Irani Cup 2024-25 Day 1 Highlights: MUM 237/4 vs ROI at Stumps; Rahane, Sarfaraz keep Mumbai in control
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Irani Cup 2024-25 Day 2 Live Score: MUM 237/4 vs ROI; Rahane, Sarfaraz look to continue 5th-wicket partnership
    Team Sportstar
  2. Atletico’s Simeone reaffirms view that players who provoke fans should be punished
    Reuters
  3. UCL 2024-25: Bayern aims to enjoy itself at Villa but Kane remains doubtful
    Reuters
  4. UCL 2024-25: Enrique’s gamble to leave out Dembélé backfires badly against Arsenal
    AP
  5. Mohun Bagan will not travel to Iran for Champions League 2 match
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment