Irani Cup 2024-25 Day 2 Live Score: MUM 237/4 vs ROI; Rahane, Sarfaraz look to continue 5th-wicket partnership

October 02, 2024 07:56
Lineups
Rest of India: Ruturaj Gaikwad (C), Abhimanyu Easwaran, Sai Sudharsan, Devdutt Padikkal, Dhruv Jurel (WK), Ishan Kishan, Manav Suthar, Saransh Jain, Prasidh Krishna, Mukesh Kumar, Yash Dayal.
Mumbai: Ajinkya Rahane (C), Shams Mulani, Prithvi Shaw, Sarfaraz Khan, Ayush Mhatre, Shreyas Iyer, Hardik Tamore (WK), Tanush Kotian, Shardul Thakur, Mohit Avasthi, Mohammad Juned Khan.
LIVE STREAMING INFO
Where to watch Irani Cup 2024-25 match between Mumbai and Rest of India?
The live telecast of Duleep Trophy 2024 will be on Sports18 Network. It can be streamed on Jio Cinema app and website.
