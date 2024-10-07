MagazineBuy Print

Mukesh Kumar makes strong case for Border-Gavaskar Trophy selection with impressive Irani Cup, Duleep Trophy campaigns

If recent performances are accounted for, Mukesh should definitely be a front-runner for taking a plane Down Under with the Test squad – not just the A squad.

Published : Oct 07, 2024 18:50 IST , MUMBAI - 3 MINS READ

Amol Karhadkar
Mukesh Kumar of Rest of India in action against Mumbai in the Irani Cup in Lucknow.
Mukesh Kumar of Rest of India in action against Mumbai in the Irani Cup in Lucknow. | Photo Credit: THE HINDU
infoIcon

Mukesh Kumar of Rest of India in action against Mumbai in the Irani Cup in Lucknow. | Photo Credit: THE HINDU

He is one of only two India male players – both pacers – to have made their debut in each of the three formats of international cricket in the same series.

While T. Natarajan – the other in the club – is a forgotten proposition after the miraculous tour to Australia in 2020-21, Mukesh Kumar is still going strong.

In fact, thanks to his recent performances, Mukesh has made a strong claim for being considered for the upcoming five-match Test series Down Under. But being the happy-go-lucky boy from rural Bihar, who made it big first for Bengal, then for Delhi Capitals and the national cricket team, is unperturbed about selection issues.

ALSO READ | From driving autorickshaw to dismissing Ruturaj Gaikwad on Irani Cup debut — Juned Khan’s fairytale ride

“I was primarily focusing on this game, how to plan a wicket, how to justify the faith that the captain has shown in me,” Mukesh said after picking a five-wicket haul for Rest of India against Ranji Trophy champion Mumbai in Lucknow.

“Selection and all will keep happening. If I have done well and am deserving, I will definitely be selected. There will be many more opportunities to perform in other matches as well.”

If recent performances are accounted for, Mukesh should definitely be a front-runner for taking a plane Down Under with the Test squad – not just the A squad. After all, his five-wicket haul - while bowling a containing line on a placid Ekana surface for the first three days - came on the back of a 15-wicket tally in the Duleep Trophy. Only Anshul Kamboj (16 wickets) had more scalps than Mukesh in that tournament.

While Australia is considered as the Holy Grail to succeed for most Indian Test cricketers, Mukesh belongs to the minority. He is not overtly excited with the prospect of touring Australia.

“Actually, playing for India was the only target that I had set for myself. Once I achieved it, I have realised playing in each of the other countries is going to be a matter of pride,” he said.

ALSO READ | Irani Cup 2024: Matter of time before Kotian plays for India, says Rahane

“From what I have heard, wickets are helpful for pacers, with pace and bounce to offer. I have obviously been thinking of bowling there and doing my best should I get an opportunity.”

Perhaps it has got to do with his humble upbringing in Kakarkund, a village in Bihar’s Gopalganj district. Spending days running in and bowling – regardless of the kind of ball, the quality of batters and the lack of pitches – has made him hungry for game-time.

“Ever since I started bowling, you give a ball in my hand and I will be ready to bowl in any match. There was no ground in my village. I have grown up playing in the fields. So, for me, to respect every jersey that I wear and every ground or stadium where I play is extremely important. And I am still eager to play a match, any time, anywhere!”

