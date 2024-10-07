MagazineBuy Print

Ireland vs South Africa 3rd ODI, Live Score: IRE wins toss, elects to bat; Hendricks replaces injured Bavuma in playing XI

IRE vs SA Live Score: Get all the latest updates and full scorecard from the third ODI between between Ireland and South Africa in Abu Dhabi on Monday.

Updated : Oct 07, 2024 17:23 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: Rassie van der Dussen plays a shot.
FILE PHOTO: Rassie van der Dussen plays a shot. | Photo Credit: THE HINDU
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Rassie van der Dussen plays a shot. | Photo Credit: THE HINDU

Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s LIVE coverage of the third ODI between Ireland and South Africa, taking place at the Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

PLAYING XI

Ireland: Andrew Balbirnie, Paul Stirling (c), Curtis Campher, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker (wk), George Dockrell, Mark Adair, Matthew Humphreys, Craig Young, Graham Hume, Fionn Hand.

South Africa: Ryan Rickelton (wk), Reeza Hendricks, Rassie van der Dussen (c), Kyle Verreynne, Tristan Stubbs, Jason Smith, Andile Phehlukwayo, Bjorn Fortuin, Lizaad Williams, Lungi Ngidi, Ottneil Baartman.

TOSS: Ireland wins the toss and elects to bat.

WHERE THE SERIES STANDS

South Africa has taken an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series. It has registered massive wins, winning the first ODI by 139 runs, and then taking the second game by 174 runs.

INJURY UPDATE

South Africa skipper Temba Bavuma has been ruled out of the third ODI due to an injury on his left elbow. Reeza Hendricks will replace Bavuma in the squad, while Rassie van der Dussen will lead the Proteas in the third ODI today. Also, all-rounder Wiaan Mulder has returned home today due to personal reasons.

THE SQUADS
IRELAND
Andrew Balbirnie, Paul Stirling (c), Curtis Campher, Harry Tector, Stephen Doheny (wk), George Dockrell, Mark Adair, Andy McBrine, Gavin Hoey, Graham Hume, Craig Young, Lorcan Tucker, Neil Rock, Matthew Humphreys, Fionn Hand.
SOUTH AFRICA
Ryan Rickelton (wk), Reeza Hendricks, Rassie van der Dussen (c), Kyle Verreynne, Tristan Stubbs, Andile Phehlukwayo, Bjorn Fortuin, Lizaad Williams, Lungi Ngidi, Ottneil Baartman, Nqaba Peter, Tony de Zorzi, Jason Smith.

