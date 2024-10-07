MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore
Live

England vs South Africa LIVE Score, Women’s T20 World Cup 2024: SA-W wins toss, to bat first v ENG-W

ENG-W vs SA-W LIVE: Catch all the live score updates of the England vs South Africa Women’s T20 World Cup Group B match being played at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

Updated : Oct 07, 2024 19:11 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Catch all the live score updates of the England vs South Africa Women’s T20 World Cup Group B match.
Catch all the live score updates of the England vs South Africa Women’s T20 World Cup Group B match. | Photo Credit: Team Sportstar
infoIcon

Catch all the live score updates of the England vs South Africa Women’s T20 World Cup Group B match. | Photo Credit: Team Sportstar

Welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of the Group B game of the Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 between England and South Africa in Sharjah on Monday.

PLAYING XI

England Women: Maia Bouchier, Danielle Wyatt-Hodge, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Heather Knight (c), Alice Capsey, Amy Jones (wk), Danielle Gibson, Charlotte Dean, Sophie Ecclestone, Sarah Glenn, Linsey Smith

South Africa Women: Laura Wolvaardt (c), Tazmin Brits, Marizanne Kapp, Anneke Bosch, Sune Luus, Chloe Tryon, Nadine de Klerk, Annerie Dercksen, Sinalo Jafta (wk), Nonkululeko Mlaba, Ayabonga Khaka

TOSS

Laura Wolvaardt won the toss and South Africa will bat first against England.

PREVIEW

England and South Africa women’s teams will take on each other in the Group B clash of the Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah on Monday.

Both England and South Africa enter the contest after winning their respective tournament openers. England defeated Bangladesh by 21 runs, while South Africa handed West Indies a 10-wicket loss.

Three teams — England, South Africa, and the West Indies — each have two points, but the Caribbeans, who played one extra game, lead Group B with a higher net run rate.

LIVE STREAMING INFO
The LIVE telecast of the Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 match between England and South Africa can be caught on the Star Sports Network.
The LIVE stream of the Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 match between England and South Africa can be caught on the Disney+ Hotstar platform. You can also stay tuned to Sportstar’s website and app for all the LIVE updates.

PREDICTED PLAYING XIs

England Women: Maia Bouchier, Danielle Wyatt-Hodge, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Heather Knight (c), Alice Capsey, Amy Jones (wk), Danielle Gibson, Charlotte Dean, Sophie Ecclestone, Sarah Glenn, Linsey Smith

South Africa Women: Laura Wolvaardt (c), Tazmin Brits, Marizanne Kapp, Anneke Bosch, Sune Luus, Chloe Tryon, Nadine de Klerk, Annerie Dercksen, Sinalo Jafta (wk), Nonkululeko Mlaba, Ayabonga Khaka

SQUADS
England Women:
Maia Bouchier, Danielle Wyatt-Hodge, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Heather Knight (c), Alice Capsey, Amy Jones (wk), Danielle Gibson, Charlotte Dean, Sophie Ecclestone, Sarah Glenn, Linsey Smith, Sophia Dunkley, Lauren Bell, Bess Heath, Freya Kemp
South Africa Women:
Laura Wolvaardt (c), Tazmin Brits, Marizanne Kapp, Anneke Bosch, Sune Luus, Chloe Tryon, Nadine de Klerk, Annerie Dercksen, Sinalo Jafta (wk), Nonkululeko Mlaba, Ayabonga Khaka, Tumi Sekhukhune, Ayanda Hlubi, Seshnie Naidu, Mieke de Ridder

Latest on Sportstar

  1. England vs South Africa LIVE Score, Women’s T20 World Cup 2024: SA-W wins toss, to bat first v ENG-W
    Team Sportstar
  2. IBA urges boxing federations to join legal action in Switzerland against IOC
    Reuters
  3. PAK vs ENG, 1st Test Day 1: Masood, Shafique centuries lead Pakistan to 328/4 vs England
    AP
  4. IRE vs SA 3rd ODI, Live Score: Openers Balbirnie, Stirling give Ireland strong start against South Africa
    Team Sportstar
  5. Mukesh Kumar makes strong case for Border-Gavaskar Trophy selection with impressive Irani Cup, Duleep Trophy campaigns
    Amol Karhadkar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: The not-so-secret cost of chasing profits in sports

Ayon Sengupta
Monumental show: From a total of 7,752 games played by 1,870 players across 11 rounds over 13 days, India’s triumph is no small feat. 

How India won Chess Olympiad gold medals in Budapest

Mayank
+ SEE all Stories

More on Women's Cricket

  1. England vs South Africa LIVE Score, Women’s T20 World Cup 2024: SA-W wins toss, to bat first v ENG-W
    Team Sportstar
  2. ENG vs SA, Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 Live Streaming Info: When, where to watch England vs South Africa; Squads, Predicted XI
    Team Sportstar
  3. Women’s T20 World Cup 2024: West Indies gets campaign going with six-wicket win over Scotland
    AFP
  4. Women’s T20 World Cup 2024: Arundhati Reddy rediscovers her strengths on comeback trail
    Lavanya Lakshmi Narayanan
  5. India vs Pakistan breaks Women’s T20 World Cup group stage attendance record
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. England vs South Africa LIVE Score, Women’s T20 World Cup 2024: SA-W wins toss, to bat first v ENG-W
    Team Sportstar
  2. IBA urges boxing federations to join legal action in Switzerland against IOC
    Reuters
  3. PAK vs ENG, 1st Test Day 1: Masood, Shafique centuries lead Pakistan to 328/4 vs England
    AP
  4. IRE vs SA 3rd ODI, Live Score: Openers Balbirnie, Stirling give Ireland strong start against South Africa
    Team Sportstar
  5. Mukesh Kumar makes strong case for Border-Gavaskar Trophy selection with impressive Irani Cup, Duleep Trophy campaigns
    Amol Karhadkar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment