England vs South Africa LIVE Score, Women’s T20 World Cup 2024: SA-W wins toss, to bat first v ENG-W

England Women: Maia Bouchier, Danielle Wyatt-Hodge, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Heather Knight (c), Alice Capsey, Amy Jones (wk), Danielle Gibson, Charlotte Dean, Sophie Ecclestone, Sarah Glenn, Linsey Smith
South Africa Women: Laura Wolvaardt (c), Tazmin Brits, Marizanne Kapp, Anneke Bosch, Sune Luus, Chloe Tryon, Nadine de Klerk, Annerie Dercksen, Sinalo Jafta (wk), Nonkululeko Mlaba, Ayabonga Khaka
Laura Wolvaardt won the toss and South Africa will bat first against England.
PREVIEW
England and South Africa women’s teams will take on each other in the Group B clash of the Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah on Monday.
Both England and South Africa enter the contest after winning their respective tournament openers. England defeated Bangladesh by 21 runs, while South Africa handed West Indies a 10-wicket loss.
Three teams — England, South Africa, and the West Indies — each have two points, but the Caribbeans, who played one extra game, lead Group B with a higher net run rate.
